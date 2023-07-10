Chihuahua.- Authorities will resume the case of eight missing relatives in the community of Anahuac he June 18, 2011to try to clarify the case and find them.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) of Chihuahua published on Saturday that in follow-up to the agreements reached during a review of precautionary measures granted by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rightsthis Prosecutor’s Office assembled a technical table analysis to gather the opinions of a group of experts in various disciplines, establish strategies that will be implemented to clarify the disappearance of the said persons.

media of Chihuahua detail that the missing are Toribio Jaime Muñoz González, Guadalupe Muñoz Veleta, Jaime Muñoz Veleta, Óscar Muñoz Veleta, Hugo Muñoz Veleta, Nemesio Solís González, Luis Romo Muñoz and Óscar Guadalupe Cruz Bustos.

The prosecution It abounds that a multidisciplinary group met in order to present new strategies to strengthen the work related to the investigation of the case, and alternative search actions that could be implemented to find the eight people. See also It is urgent to locate Estrella, she is a Conalep student, she disappeared in Cuauhtémoc

The group of specialists was made up of the prosecutor specializing in the Investigation of Human Rights Violations, Ada Miriam Aguilera Mercado, the District Attorney for the Western Zone, Silvia González Gutiérrez, the coordinator of the Attention and Response Unit, Jesús Fernández, the coordinator of the Forced Disappearance Investigation Unit, Armando Acosta, the local search commissioner, Víctor Alfredo Hinojos Paredes, representatives of the National Search Commission and the legal representation of the victims.

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights ordered the Mexican State to implement precautionary measures in favor of the indirect victims, due to the criminal acts that led to the disappearance of eight members of a family, which gave rise to measures MC-391 -12, in the place known as Sectional of Anahuac, in the western zone of the state, the FGE abounds.