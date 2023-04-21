Zona Libre, the orchestra that Angelo Fukuy formed in 2021 with former musicians of Christian Domínguez and from which he left 10 months later, surprisingly announced his retirement in a statement published on his social networks on April 18, a day after confirming the entertainer’s exit Sebastián Eyal, ‘Foal’, and less than a week after launching the song “Mix Ana Bárbara: Loca / Bandido” in style, which already exceeds 12,563 views on YouTube. In addition to the official statement, her vocalists Ana Claudia Urbina, José Antonio Orejuela Galán and Jonatan Edwin Rojas have addressed their followers to clarify what happened.

What happened to the Zona Libre orchestra?

In their statement, the Zona Libre orchestra does not indicate the exact reason for their departure from the stage, and, on the contrary, they indicate that the decision was not easy.

“We leave with the satisfaction of having taken our music to places and people that we never imagined. and of having managed to fulfill many of our dreams. We will always carry in our hearts each of the experiences and emotions that these two years have left us.

However, the ambiguity in Zona Libre’s statement allows his followers to conjecture that his retirement responds to the little impact obtained: his Instagram account barely has 17,800 followers, while his former member Angelo Fukuy, as a soloist, exceeds 120,000 followers. Another reason indicated is the lack of a defined style and a musical production based on covers by other artists.

18.4.2023 | Statement from the Free Zone Orchestra. Photo: Free Zone Orchestra/Instagram

Free Zone: what did Ana Claudia Urbina say?

The singer Ana Claudia Urbina, who was part of Corazón Serrano and Puro Sentimiento, said she felt a lump in her throat due to the dissolution of the Zona Libre orchestra.

“It is very difficult for me to accept this news, since we have shared unforgettable moments together, full of music, joy and fun”. The artist also thanked Vequen Chávez, from the American English Cultural Institute, sponsor who would have supported them since the group was formed.

“For your trust in us, for allowing us to do what we love most and for giving us the opportunity to share our music with so many people,” he said.

Statement by Ana Claudia Urbina about the Free Zone Orchestra. Photo: Ana Claudia Urbina/Instagram

Free Zone: what did José Antonio say?

For his part, the vocalist Jose Antonio Orejuela Galan revealed that the decision to dissolve the Zona Libre orchestra was made the day before the public announcement. “It was a very sad day, because of what it means to put an end to a project to which we put our whole hearts and, furthermore, that we share with you.”

In the same way, he hinted that the economic factor would be the main cause. “It is not easy in the midst of a pandemic to take care of more than 30 families, while those who should have tried to help only turned their backs on us. It is not easy to get into a new field for you, invest, believe and value talent for two years, to help. It is not easy to fight against the negative expressions of your environment and stand up for yourself”.

Statement by José Antonio Orejuela Galán about the Free Zone Orchestra. Photo: José Antonio Orejuela Galán/Instagram

Free Zone: what did Jonatan Rojas say?

Like José Antonio and Ana Claudia Urbina, Jonatan Rojas suggests that the Zona Libre orchestra would not continue due to lack of sponsorship.

“Dear public, with mixed feelings, I want to announce that I am no longer in the Free Zone, a project that began in a pandemic (…). Regarding my career, news is coming for my professional growth, which you will find out very soon ”, concluded.

Statement by Jonatan Rojas about the Free Zone Orchestra. Photo: Jonatan Rojas/Instagram

