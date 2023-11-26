On November 22, Venezuelan singer and actress Diosa Canales suffered an accident along with her husband, José Roberto Rojas, also known as ‘Sigiloso’ when they were traveling on a motorcycle in the city of Medellín, Colombia. The fact was spread by the same model through her social networks with a video and photographs. She knows how the incident occurred and what her health status is.

Diosa Canales accident: what happened to the Venezuelan singer?

Diosa Canales and ‘Sigiloso’ were traveling by motorcycle from their home to a gym, when they were hit by a vehicle, causing them to lie on the pavement. In fact, the Venezuelan singer published a video, without audio, in which you can see how she and her partner looked after the impact.

According to Ronda magazine, a woman, so far unidentified, would have been the cause of this accident. “The girl called the authorities, she got out of her car and later ‘chatted’ the Colombian Police, she is a crazy girl with a mom and dad who has no human sensitivity,” Canales told the media.

Diosa Canales, news: what is your health status now?

The singer has not detailed her state of health. What is known is that both she and ‘Secretive‘They had to pay for their own medical care.

Diosa Canales and her husband: what did they report?

Likewise, the model also told Ronda Magazine that both she and her husband suffered from xenophobia, since they were considered by the authorities to have caused the accident because they were migrants.

“My husband and I noticed that when the Colombian authorities learned that we were Venezuelans, they reported the case in favor of the Colombian woman,” said Diosa Canales.

This is how Diosa Canales denounced the traffic agents for xenophobia. Photo: LR composition/ Canalesdiosa/

