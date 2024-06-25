Peskov: The Kremlin has no information about the downed US drone over the Black Sea

The Kremlin has no information that a US unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down over the Black Sea. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

This is how an official representative of the Kremlin commented on the information that was distributed in Telegram channels on the night of June 25. Bloggers specializing in military topics reported on a mysterious incident with a US Air Force RQ-4B Global Hawk reconnaissance drone in the skies over the Black Sea.

“To be honest, I don’t have such information,” the Russian president’s press secretary responded to journalists’ questions about what happened.

Russian fighter jet could shoot down US reconnaissance drone

One of the first about the incident over the Black Sea wrote Telegram channel Fighterbomber, which is allegedly run by a former military pilot. “There is now increased turbulence in the Black Sea. Let’s see if it’s on an ongoing basis or if it was a one-time event,” says the message that appeared on the channel on June 24 at 10:44 p.m. Moscow time.

MiG-31. Photo: MOD Russia / Globallookpress.com

The author of the channel did not directly indicate that this was specifically about a downed American drone. However, he suggested that Washington would respond to what happened with a phrase about “unprofessional actions.” Typically, the American side uses this formulation to describe situations when Russian aviation, through any actions, interferes with the reconnaissance of American drones.

“UAVs have no antidote to such “unprofessional” actions. The Global Hawk did not protect against altitude. They won’t be able to assign fighters to escort them, and with escort it’s the same way – they’ll fly [истребитель] MiG and history will repeat itself. (…) The crew has been nominated for state awards,” Fighterbomber describes the situation.

If they fly again, it means that they are quite prepared for the loss of Global Hawk (or even more than one) and, therefore, have already figured out how to respond to this. Well, either they’ll fly in to “clarify” whether this was a one-time event or whether we’re serious FighterbomberTelegram channel

About the incident wrote also the Telegram channel “Military Observer”. The authors confirmed that we are talking about the American Global Hawk UAV. According to them, the Russian MiG-31 fighter could shoot down a US reconnaissance drone over the Black Sea. This message appeared at 23:25. Later, a clarification appeared that the source confirmed “a certain incident,” but the Pentagon denies this data.

Reuters journalist Idris Ali, close to the Pentagon, published fast on the social media account X (formerly Twitter) regarding the incident. According to him, a representative of the US Department of Defense (his name and position are not mentioned) said that not a single incident over the Black Sea has been reported.

The same type of US drones was suspected of helping the Ukrainian Armed Forces in aiming missiles

War correspondent Alexey Zhivov previously stated that the American RQ-4 Global Hawk reconnaissance drone helped the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) guide missiles during the attack on Sevastopol.

“The missiles were aimed at Sevastopol by an American reconnaissance drone RQ-4 Global Hawk, which disappeared from the radar immediately after the strike,” he said, but did not provide any data confirming this information.

Photo: US Air Force / ZumaPress.com / Globallookpress.com

Peskov forwarded to the Ministry of Defense the question of whether Russia has the right to shoot down US reconnaissance drones over the Black Sea after the attack on Sevastopol. “This issue is already connected with the course of a special military operation; it needs to be addressed to the Ministry of Defense,” Peskov said.

On June 23, Ukraine fired five American ATACMS missiles at Sevastopol. One of the rockets exploded over the beach in Uchkuevka, where many people were relaxing. According to the latest data, 153 people were injured. Four citizens, including two children, became victims of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack. Due to the incident, a state of emergency was introduced in the city.