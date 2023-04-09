the remembered twins Anabel and Antuane They marked the hearts and minds of thousands of “Nubeluz” fans, as the sisters played the role of “cíndelas” in the popular program. However, their television development did not stop there, since, shortly after, they were hosts of “De colores” and “El club de las gemelas”, children’s programs that marked the 90s. However, after that, they were not seen again. In the following note, find out what Anabel and Antuane are currently doing.

Emotional reunion for the 30 years of Nubeluz. Photo: Anabel_erm / instagram

Anabel Elias

Anabel She is mother of two children. One of them, Ernesto, won the battle against cancer caused by a brain tumor. For this reason, the former “cíndela” girl is now in charge of supporting the Peruvian Cancer Foundation.

On the other hand, sport is one of Anabel’s passions: volleyball has become a source of joy for her.

Anabel has great passions for sports and physical activity. Photo: anabel_erm / instagram

antuane

antuane She is the mother of three children, she loves yoga and shares her love for animals a lot on her social networks.

Antuane shares a love for animals and life. Photo: antuaner.m / instagram

The sisters fondly remember “Nubeluz”

Likewise, they did not stop remembering their golden days on television and commemorated 30 years of “Nubeluz” with an incredible dedication through their social networks. There they revealed that this space changed their lives.

“That ‘YES’ that you see on the file marked our destiny! This ‘Cloud’ really fell on us from the sky and changed our lives forever! I even dare to say that it was something divine, ”Antuane wrote on her official Instagram account.

The cindela twins celebrate 30 years of Nubeluz. Photo: Anabelerm / Instagram

For his part, Anabel He confessed that he still retains the beautiful memories of his time on Peruvian television. In this sense, he assured that the magic of “Nubeluz” is transported in each member who participated in it.

“30 years we are celebrating! I feel like in the Polystel commercial: even though the years go by, we’re still here! The magic of ‘Nubeluz’ is present in each one of us. So many beautiful memories and millions of anecdotes to remember, some to tell and others not,” said Anabel.