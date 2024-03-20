Tractor protest, fewer vehicles on the roads. Italy will ask the EU Council for a moratorium on business debts. The EU Parliament is studying how to simplify the CAP from 2025

The tractor protest is fading. Many of the farmers' requests have in fact been accepted. There Agricultural Commission of the European Parliament has in fact given the OK for an emergency legislative procedure which will lead to the approval of a package of simplifications on the CAP starting January 2025. Approval should come by April.

As the MEP announced Paolo De Castro, we will discuss cross-compliance rules based on agronomic and environmental conditions. In non-productive areas, farmers will no longer be obliged to leave part of them uncultivated but will be able to choose whether to leave them as they are or add landscape elements such as hedges or trees in exchange for financial support from the EU.

The agricultural companies of 10 hectares will then be exempted from controls and sanctions with respect to the cross-compliance requirements. There is also talk of a observatory of production costs, margins and commercial practices for the agri-food chain.

In the meantime, as reported by Gambero Rosso, the prime minister Giorgia Meloni waiting for the next one Council of the EU announced that it will ask Brussels to extend the Temporary framework for state aid with an increase in the de minimis regime and a moratorium on farm debt. This was one of the requests at the top of the priority list for the tractor movement. In fact, the Prime Minister believes that the procedures should be simplified as much as possible and eliminate “with retroactive effect the obligation to set aside 4% of the land and the obligation to rotate crops, which would significantly limit the productivity of our companies” .

Protests and blockades have definitely decreased compared to February. THE Agricultural Joint Committees (Cra) protests continue on the roads, resulting in inconvenience for motorists, as in the case of Orte (17 March) as well as demonstrations such as that of Palermo (22 March). Other associations, however, have softened their tone. For example, the Coordination of Italian farmers and fishermen chose to move the tractors on Via Nomentana, in Rome, to Torre di Pietra. However, the attention of large trade union organizations such as Confagricoltura, which will lead to its executive council in Brussels on 21 March. The same goes for Coldiretti which has a meeting scheduled for Thursday between President Ettore Prandini and the EU Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski.