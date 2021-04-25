The appearance of the Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala split in three, at a depth of 850 meters and with its 53 deceased crew members, gave way to an extensive and exhaustive stage of investigation, in which the authorities will try to determine what happened under the waters of Bali.

After the news was known and also during the last days, the Indonesian authorities have remarked that the KRI Nanggala 402, one of the five submarines of the national fleet, it was a ship “in good condition”.

For now, the Navy found that it sank to a depth of 850 meters, well beyond its operational capacity. One of the hypotheses they handle is that a power outage prevented starting the emergency procedure to emerge and that sank until the pressure broke the armor, about 3.2 kilometers from where it began to submerge and where a diesel fuel slick was sighted, possibly the result of damage to the tank.

Indonesian Chief of Staff Hadi Tjahjanto confirmed the deaths of the 53 crew members. Photo: EFE

“We found objects that were installed inside, it means that there have been huge cracks“explained the commander of the Indonesian Navy, Yudo Margono.” If there had been an explosion, we would have warned it by sonar, “he clarified.

From this point of view, the authorities believe that the Nanggala lost power during the dive and was unable to activate emergency procedures to return to a more sustainable altitude.

The incident is being investigated, but at the moment human error was ruled out, since the whole procedure “was adequate” at the time of the dive.

A sanctuary for the 53 who died in the submarine, in Indonesia. Photo: AFP

Now the goal is to refloat the German-made submarine, although Margono himself acknowledged that the peculiarities of the case make it difficult to decide on a suitable method.

The ship was located about 95 kilometers north of Bali, three days after the last communication. It is found at a depth of about 850 meters when it is designed for a maximum depth of 250-500 meters. Estimates set the end of the oxygen supply on Saturday morning, for which the authorities declared all its crew members dead.

Photos of the submarine taken by rescue ships. Photo EFE

This Sunday, the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Armed Forces, Hadi Tjahjanto, confirmed the death of the 53 crew members of the submarine and said rescue teams obtained “visual images” of parts of the submarine such as the rear vertical rudder, various anchors and sections of the outer hull. “Based on authentic evidence we declare that the KRI Nanggala 402 sank and that all the members of its crew were killed,” explained the military chief.

For his part, Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed his condolences to the families of the 53 sailors. “This incident is a blow to all of us. We have conveyed our sincere condolences for this tragedy, particularly for the sailors,” the president said in a message posted on YouTube.

JPE