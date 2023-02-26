Mexico.- In the eighties, Érika Buenfil and Óscar Athié They were listed as some of the most famous youth artists, Well, while she starred in soap operas like ‘Angélica’, and hosted the television program ‘XETU’, he reached the hearts of girls with themes like ‘Photography’.

But at that time, Érika and Óscar in real life they starred in one of the most admired romances Mainly for their fans, because although it was said that they would be about to get married, this was not possible because their relationship ended suddenly.

Érika Buenfil, in addition to being an actress, made her way into music and together with Óscar Athié they recorded the song ‘Y ahora juntos’, which became a hit in the Mexican Republic and is well remembered to date.

Érika continued with her career as an actress by starring in other soap operas such as ‘Amor en silecio’, ‘El decepcion’, ‘Vida robada’, ‘Marisol’ and over the years she was able to establish herself as an actress, while in her facet as a singer she was not lucky, since she recorded several albums but they did not have the success that she expected.

Óscar, originally from Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico, for his part, in the 80s managed to attract attention with his music, but later he moved away from it. According to information in his biography, he was 14 years old when he composed his first song called ‘Incrédula’ and decided to pursue a musical career.

Although the formation was completely lyrical, Óscar had a voice and style with which he managed to attract attention, since his melodies sounded very romantic, he also finished his medical degree at the Autonomous University of Guadalajara.

Óscar Athié ventured professionally into the world of music and the show when he won the La Voz contest, from the newspaper El Heraldo de México, in 1981, in which he was sponsored by Verónica Castro.

‘Know me’ was his first album and ‘Forgive me’ one of his first musical successes, at the beginning of the 80’s and then his musical career passed successfully. She managed to record 11 albums, between 1982 and 1991, and turned songs like ‘I want to fill myself with you’, ‘My friends’ and ‘El muchacho de los ojos tristes’ into musical hits.

Óscar Athié, currently 65 years old, He also stood out as a composer and during his career he has obtained numerous awards and recognitions, however, according to his own words, what he treasures most is the affection of the public.

Oscar Athie. Photo from Twitter @guerrero.gog.mx

Athié moved away from music several years ago, he currently lives in Acapulco, and in an interview he declared that he has never stopped composing, but he does it now “out of conviction, pleasure and spiritual necessity”, he also accepts that he was never interested in fame. , the reflectors and recognizes who misses direct contact with the public and his fans.

Erika Buenfil and Oscar Athié. Image Capture YouTube

Óscar Athié is a hotelier in Acapulco and lives totally withdrawn from the musical environment. On some occasions Érika has recalled during interviews her relationship with her Óscar and she remembers it as something beautiful from her youth, in addition they both have affection and respect for her.