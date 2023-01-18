Without a shadow of a doubt, everyone will remember Wladimiro Tallini for being “the ringtone man” during the 2000s. In the 20 years since he became a beloved icon of the small screen, the TV personality shares how his life has changed. Let’s find out all the statements of him together.

Over the 2000sWladimiro Tallini represented a popular face in the world of Italian television known as “ringtone man“. It has now been 20 years since he was in charge of advertising logos and ringtones for mobile phones. In light of this, now everyone is wondering what happened to the author of catchphrase “Materazzi scored”

The well-known TV personality has never left the world of communication. Even today she continues to work in television and radio. However, in order not to lag behind the times, he is now a aspiring Tik Toker. It is an idea born thanks to the encounter with Matthew Barresi who dedicated a service to him on his YouTube channel.

Currently the two are in collaboration in content creation. It’s not all. Wladimiro has also decided to open a profile of his own on Tik Tok which currently counts 9 thousand followers. Here, the man has the opportunity to communicate with all his fans and respond to requests more frequent. For example, someone asks him how he feels about being forgotten and he replies:

I don’t think I’ve been forgotten, I was doing radio and television even before and I’ve continued to do it.

According to his tale, even today people stop Tallini in the street and recognize him as “the one with the ringtones”. These were hers words: