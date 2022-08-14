Juan and Miguel Barbaran They are two brothers who became famous by being part of the disappeared show program “Amor, amor, amor”, which was directed by Rodrigo Gonzáles and Gigi Mitre. During their time on Latina Television, they captured the attention of the national audience for their charismatic personality. At this time they also acquired the nickname of ‘palletazo twins’. But what happened to their lives after moving away from television? Find out below.

These characters stood out for their eloquent comments. One of his most remembered phrases was “Paletazooo!”, which gave rise to the name with which Peruvians usually identify them.

Trajectory of the Barbarán brothers, better known as the ‘palazo twins’

Juan and Miguel Barbaran They are from the city of Iquitos. After spending their first years in that place, they moved to Lima to dedicate themselves to the beauty sector. Thus, they became outstanding stylists.

In 2010, they were summoned by Latina Televisión to participate in the defunct show program “Love love love”. ‘Peluchín’ and Gigi Miter used to interact with them on the show. In this way, they acquired national fame and were able to participate or be invited to different television spaces.

The ‘flat twins’ were part of the extinct program “Amor, amor, amor”. Photo: capture YouTube/Latina.pe

With the passing of the months, they acquired greater prominence and even became judges of the different contests that were held in the aforementioned television space. Their charisma and their entertaining phrases allowed them to win the affection of the public.

What happened to the ‘palette twins’?

After his time on TV, the ‘palette twins’ They continued their work as stylists. They work mainly doing hairstyles, makeup, among other activities to highlight the beauty of people.

In 2020 they had to stop their activities due to the social restrictions of the government in power to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. In May of that same year, Juan and Miguel Barbaran They requested, through a report on the program “On the sixth day”, the then president of Peru, Martín Vizcarra, that beauty salons be allowed to resume their activities. Later, they were able to reopen their Bessó beauty salon, which is still in operation today.

The Barbarán brothers have their own beauty salon called Bessó. Photo: bessosalon/Instagram

The ‘palazo twins’ on TikTok and Instagram

They often upload tutorial content on makeup, hairstyles and other similar activities to their social networks, such as TikTok and Instagram. They also tend to share their daily activities. In addition, through these platforms they answer the queries that their followers make about beauty issues.

‘Twins palazo’ visited Tarapoto in 2015

In 2015, the “palazo twins” had the opportunity to visit the city of Tarapoto to animate a New Year’s event at a local disco. The brothers participated in the event as special guests and stood out for their charisma and connection with the audience.

The time the ‘slapper twins’ were juries for a dance contest on ‘JB en ATV’

In February 2022, Juan and Miguel Barbaran They made it known through an Instagram story that they would participate in the ‘JB en ATV’ program. The brothers participated as jurors in a dance contest that was held in the aforementioned television space.