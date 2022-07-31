the young sensation became one of the most successful youth musical groups in the country at the time of the 90s. If you were born between the 80s and 90s, you most likely remember the popular songs “Tic tic tac” and “La culebra”. These themes of the genre called tecnocumbia were the springboard to fame for the well-known orchestra.

Their musical repertoire gained such popularity in the country that they sounded in the presentation of highly positioned programs in the Peruvian show business at that time. Some of them were: “Laura in America”, “Hello, Gisela” and “The Saturday night scene”.

The faces of the orchestra were: Christian Domínguez, Iván Andía, Jonathan Aguilar, Guillermo Cubas, Franco Cortez and Jorge Vallejos, who years later was replaced by Erick Elera.

“Tic tic tac” one of the most famous songs of the orchestra The young sensation celebrates 20 years since its release. Photo: The young sensation / Instagram fans

Separation of The Young Sensation

After publishing their last two albums, their boom was diluted due to the individual growth of their vocalists. Thus, in 2004, the group chose to separate.

YOU CAN SEE: Former singer of La Joven Sensación will be awarded in the United States

From then on, some of the members of the well-remembered tecnocumbia orchestra continued their artistic path in the public eye, while others kept a low profile and embarked on smaller projects.

Here, we tell you what the former cumbia members of The Young Sensation are currently doing.

William Cubas

After belonging to the musical group, Guillermo Cubas studied the professional career of Journalism and debuted in acting as part of the production “What will be of me”. Some time later, he decided to follow his artistic vein and formed the group Proyecto Latino.

In 2018, the former vocalist of La Joven Sensación launched himself as a tribute singer to Salsero Frankie Ruiz. Cubas promoted his new musical facet through his social networks and even created a YouTube account to demonstrate his talent to his followers.

Cubas is an impersonator of salsa singer Frankie Ruiz. Photo: Guillermo Cubas/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: The Young Sensation meets again and presents a new version of “Tic tic tac”

Ivan Andia

He was the youngest member of the group, when he joined The Young Sensation he was only 16 years old. He was away from music for a while and migrated to the United States to join the country’s Armed Forces. In addition, his profession as an engineer allowed him to work in aircraft assembly.

On his return to his native Peru, the former partner of Domínguez and Elera ventured into politics and was a candidate for mayor of the district of Bellavista for the Popular Action party. However, to his bad luck, he did not manage to reach the municipal seat.

Iván Andía belonged to the US Armed Forces. Photo: Iván Andía/Instagram

Iván Andía ran for mayor for the Popular Action party. Photo: Iván Andía/Instagram

Frank Cortez

After his participation in La Joven Sensación, the musician settled in Spain for a few years. In 2016, he decided to join Erick Elera and Mario Irivarren to form “La trilogía”, although he never lost contact with his colleague Christian Domínguez. He was even present at the intimate wedding of the cumbiambero and Karla Tarazona in Cuba.

Hence, his name was mentioned in the love triangle of Christian, Karla and Vania Bludau, since the former reality girl accused the musician of having helped Domínguez to approach her again.

YOU CAN SEE: Brunella Horna remembers Christian’s presentation at her school: “People were crazy about him”

Jorge Vallejos

Jorge Vallejos, for his part, completely distanced himself from music and moved to the United States with his family. As Christian Domínguez commented during his time in “La noche es mía” in 2015, the musician came to work in a renowned foreign airline.

That same year, Vallejos visited the program “El reventonazo de la Chola Chabuca” together with his former bandmates for Ernesto Pimentel’s birthday. There, they sang some of the most emblematic themes of the youth group.

Jorge Vallejos lived for a time in London with his family. Photo: Jorge Vallejos/Instagram

Erick Elera

After his retirement from The young sensation, Erick Elera joined the consolidated musical group Hermanos Yaipén. Likewise, he was encouraged to venture as an actor, initially occupying minor roles in national productions. Over time, he was gaining prominence on television and they offered him characters with more prominence.

Some of his most ambitious projects on the small screen were: “Nectar in the sky”, “El profe”, “There is room in the background” and “Cumbia pop”.

The program presented images of the first presentations of the artists in The Young Sensation. (Photo: Capture America TV)

YOU CAN SEE: The Young Sensation prepares reunion for the 20th anniversary of “Tic Tic Tac”

In November 2012, he married Analía Rodríguez, with whom he legally separated 3 years later.

He decided to give himself another chance at love, and in 2019, he married athlete Allison Pastor. As a result of their romance, his second descendant was born.

Christian Dominguez

Without a doubt, one of the most popular figures that made up The Young Sensation along with Erick Elera. Christian Domínguez joined the band Proyecto Latino after leaving La Joven Sensación and began his acting career. It was as a result of his great popularity on television that he was included in the “Hermanos Yaipén” cumbia orchestra.

But that was not all, he wanted more. Domínguez opted to form his own group, which he called the Great International Orchestra and in which he served as vocalist. In the acting field, the musician appeared in productions such as: “Néctar en el cielo”, “Los del barrio”, “Mi amor el wachimán” and “Yo no me llamo Natacha”.

Christian Domínguez thanked the fans for their support. Photo: diffusion

On the love level, the cumbiambero has been characterized by monopolizing the headlines of the entertainment press for his various infidelities, but currently he has not been involved in scandals. Christian Domínguez has been living a happy romance with Pamela Franco.

Christian Domínguez assures that he has already “settled down” with Pamela Franco at the gates of completing 3 years of relationship. Photo: Composition LR / Instagram / pame.viera_16

The young sensation meets to celebrate the birthday of La Chola Chabuca

The musical group The young sensation came to the program “El reventonazo de la Chola” to celebrate Ernesto Pimentel’s birthday. The musicians made their entrance to the television set dancing a catchy choreography.

After that, the Chola Chabuca called each of her guests and invited them to participate in a dynamic with their doubles. Before retiring, the ex-colleagues performed some of their best hits such as “Tic tic tac” and “Qué sera de ti”.

The young sensation meets again and launches a new version of “Tic tic tac”

To the rhythm of the “Tic tic tac”. The former groupmates got together to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their popular cumbia song and to present a new version of the musical theme on the eve of Mother’s Day.

“(This topic) is for Mother’s Day. The people who have been with us and are already mommies, it is for them. We have put more modern sounds, we have refreshed”, said Christian Domínguez during his time on “EBDT”.