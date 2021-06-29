This announcement fueled a discussion about the reasons that led to the damage to the mango crop of many farmers this year, to the extent that some farmers considered that “the season is over before it began for them”, which would affect the availability and price of the fruit in the market.

In statements to “Sky News Arabia”, the head of the Farmers’ Syndicate in Egypt, Hussein Abdel Rahman Abu Saddam, explained the dimensions of the current crisis, and the extent to which mangoes were affected in the Egyptian markets during the current year due to the damage caused to farmers as a result of the crop’s infection with sooty mold.

transplant size

Abu Saddam begins his speech by noting that this year saw the cultivation of nearly 300,000 acres of mango in Egypt nationwide, including 117 thousand acres in the Ismailia Governorate.

He points to the emergence of “limited” infections with the sooty mold fungus in Ismailia, within only 2% of the 117,000 feddans, “and they are limited infections that will harm the owners of infected farms, but they will not affect general productivity, nor will they affect prices.”

He explains that “the sooty mold is a fungus that infects mangoes as a result of the honey and sticky secretions of aphids (plant louse), scale insects and mealybugs, which are secretions that are released on the paper and dust collects on it, so the leaf is attractive to the fungus, which is usually black in color, and prevents light from reaching the leaf. It reduces its metabolism, and thus reduces the productivity of the affected tree.”

non-dangerous mushroom

And he continues: “But in general, it is a non-dangerous fungus that does not affect the tree completely, that is, it is not fatal to the tree (…) due to the neglect of farmers in the beginning, given that mango farms are called to prune and clean them before production during the period of spraying potash soap.” Explaining that eliminating insects is easy.

Thus, the head of the Farmers Syndicate in Egypt confirms, in his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that “the issue is not serious, and this rot has been occurring for six years in Ismailia and does not affect much productivity, but it certainly harms the farm owners themselves.”

Regarding the rumors about the delay in the start of the “mango” season in Egypt, and whether this crisis is a factor in that, the head of the Farmers Syndicate says: “Mangoes are not late, people are just rushing their descent. The main season begins in the middle of next July. They are types of municipal and sugar mangoes, and most of them come from Aswan (southern Egypt) and Upper Egypt, because the climate there is different.

the prices

And about the prices of “mangoes” in the Egyptian market this year, and the extent to which they are affected by the emergence of “soak mold” in some areas, he clarifies that this will not affect the general prices of mangoes, but rather “they will be the same prices as they were last year, and may be lower.”

The head of the Farmers Syndicate points out that the prices range between 8 and 50 pounds (the dollar is equivalent to about 15.7 pounds), which are normal prices at the beginning of the season, explaining that “mangoes vary according to the variety and type, as prices start from 8 to 10 pounds for the municipal and diabetes varieties, and end to 50 One pound of all types of cloves, passing through 30 and 35 pounds for the Owaisi mango, for example.

adulterated pesticides

In an explanation of what some farmers have said about the effect of “falsified fertilizers” on the crop, the head of the Farmers Syndicate explains that “some farmers whose crops have been affected have used pesticides to no avail, and the effects of sooty mold remain, and the farmer does not know that, given that it is a fungus that does not Seen with the naked eye.

It is noteworthy that the volume of Egypt’s agricultural exports increased by 10 percent during the first quarter of this year, reaching more than 2.2 million tons, on an annual basis. Among the citrus fruits, mango came among the most important agricultural exports for this period, with a total of 296 tons.