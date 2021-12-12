What happened to the Lollipops? Do you remember the Italian pop band born from one of the first talent shows on the small screen?

What happened to the Lollipop? Do you remember this all-female musical group born in Italy from one of the first talent shows on the small screen? In fact it was the first and last Italian girl band, following the success of the British Spice Girls.

In 2001, Lollipop were formed following the selection in the Popstars TV program. At the end of this talent show, five members were chosen for the first Italian girl band.

The final choice fell on Marta Falcone, Dominique Fidanza, Marcella Ovani, Veronica Rubino and Roberta Ruiu. The experiment didn’t last long, as they broke up four years later. But there was a reunion recently.

Lollipop is the first Italian female pop music group born on television, through the first talent show in our country, broadcast on Italia 1. The name of the band was chosen through a competition. Lollipop’s first single is the unforgettable Down Down Down, an English song written by Sabrina Pistone, released on March 30, 2001. The song sold more than 40 thousand copies in the first week, winning gold and then platinum. .

In June 2001 the first album, entitled Popstars, with 11 tracks in English. The cd reaches number 14 in the Italian ranking. During that summer the Italian girl band is around Italy with a mini tour.

In 2002 Lollipop took part in Sanremo, in the Champions category, with the song Batte Fortee. The song comes next to last. A new edition of Popstars comes out with double cd with a remix of all the songs, including the one from Sanremo. In the summer a new tour, the Popstars Tour 2002, with concerts all over Italy. In 2003 a new single Believe me, which is part of the soundtrack of the Disney feature film The Jungle Book 2. A flop, so much so that the release of the disc slips.

The crisis begins. In 2004 the album Together was released, with songs in English, except one. Warner does not renew the contract, the singers begin to quarrel and the group disbanded in 2005. In 2010 and 2011 the group without Dominique Fidanza participated in television programs Matricole & Meteore and The best years. And in 2013 a new tour after 9 years of absence, but without Dominique Fidanza.

In 2017-2018 Lollipops return as a trio (Marcella Ovani, Veronica Rubino and Marta Falcone), with a new single, Ritmo tribale.

Marta Falcone She runs an insurance company and is the mother of two boys, Edo and Tommy.

Roberta Ruiu, after having participated as a competitor in “Men and women” in 2012 and other TV programs, he is currently Global Ambassador in St. Moritz. He has two children, Filippo and Beatrice, had by his partner Daniele.

Marcella OvaniInstead, after a career as a singer and actress, she worked in a Milanese showroom and recently returned with a new solo song.

In the end, Veronica Rubino, he founded the record label Deependence Rec. while remaining in the world of music. We recently saw her on Afternoon Five.