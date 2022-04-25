How is your life after “In the background there is room”? Ursula Boza She is an artist who, since her university studies, was very clear about what she wanted to do as a professional: dedicate herself to acting. That is why after studying she had the opportunity to give life to several characters in different audiovisual productions, but, definitely, none of them has permeated as much as that of Claudia Zapata, who for all her interpretations caused great emotions in the followers of the famous Efrain Aguilar series.

The popular ‘shark look‘ made an antagonistic character that began as the lover of Miguel Ignacio de las Casas and ended up being the enemy that caused the most headaches to the Maldini family. In this article, we tell you all the details of what Christopher Gianotti’s ex-partner did before and after his great popularity in the television series that is about to return to the screens of América Televisión.

Professional career of Úrsula Boza

Úrsula Carolina Boza Lujambio was born on February 13, 38 years ago. The young student began her studies in performing arts at the Catholic University Theater (TUC) when she left school. Since then, she has worked on various television series and on some programs, but her television debut was in the miniseries “Augusto Ferrando, thoroughbred” in 2005, with the role of Julia in her younger years. Three years later, she presented the weather on the Panamerica Television channel.

That same 2008 he had a lot of job success when he entered to work in the productions of “The pre” Y “graffiti” What Laly Y Rita, respectively. The youth series were very well received at the time, but both had only one season, as predicted at the beginning of their recordings. A year later, success knocked on her door when she passed her casting to play claudia zapata in “Al fondo hay lugar”, a television series that when he began recording in 2009 he did not think he would be on the small screen for more than seven years.

About his career in “AFHS”, the actress stated for Cocktail Lifestyle magazine: “This character definitely allowed me to fulfill several dreams I had. I appreciate the opportunity and also me, for having made Claudia Zapata arouse love and hate in people. To have scored that way with a character is incredible. ‘ In the background there is a place’ made my work known by the national and international scope ”.

YOU CAN SEE: Úrsula Boza returns to TV with a new look and announces the hosting of a program in Latina

Úrsula Boza after “In the background there is room”

After “In the background there is a place”, the 38-year-old artist has not had such a leading role again or with which people have become so fond, but she was not far from television either. Thus, she was seen venturing into the world of communications as a reporter, host and even judge of a program, sporadically.

Her work in acting was not as constant as before, but it did not leave her aside either. That is why she was seen in an episode of “Loves that kill” in 2016. After that, it took two years for great expectation to be generated with the new version of the soap opera “Torbellino, 20 years later”, which was a production that was very successful when it premiered; however, it did not last long on Latina Television because it did not have the expected audience. That frustrated the actress a lot.

In the year 2020 he had a more important and notorious role, in reference to the number of chapters in which he appeared, for the TV series “The Vilchez”, in which he gave life to Jesica. Some months later she returned to the recordings with the role of Baby Carcamo in “Back to the neighborhood”, which he said goodbye through his Instagram account when he finished his work.

Publication by Úrsula Boza. Photo: Ursula Boza/Instagram

In mid-2020, she gave an interview for Cocktail Lifestyle and told a facet that very few knew about her. She detailed what she did during the pandemic, caused by COVID-2019: “The good thing about quarantine is that it has brought out my entrepreneurial side, which was half asleep, but this time I got my act together. I am currently producing peanut butter (Enyoit) and I have been able to (open) my workshop for children ”. About her work as a teacher, she stated: “It is a workshop focused on strengthening self-esteem and promoting social skills (empathy, solidarity, communication, assertiveness and self-confidence). In the same way, teamwork is instilled and everything that this involves ”.

YOU CAN SEE: Christopher Gianotti: the day he announced the end of his marriage to actress Úrsula Boza

Relationship between Ursula Boza and Christopher Gianotti

The couple of actors formed by Úrsula Boza and Christopher Gianotti was shown as one of the most solid of the Peruvian show business; however, like many others, they have had their ups and downs that led them to be separated definitively. However, they maintain a good parental relationship for their two youngest daughters.

Both artists met while recording the series of augusto ferrando in 2005, but they only formalized in 2006. It took five years for them to make the decision to marry, but it all lasted until the beginning of 2015, when they announced nationally that they had decided to end their romance. While the popular “Shark Look” awaited the arrival of his second daughter, he announced that he would not give details about the reasons that led them to leave on national television and she assured that she did not need a man to bring her daughter into the world.

In May of that same period and already with their daughter in their arms, Úrsula Boza and Christopher Gianotti announced that they would give each other a new opportunity in love that lasted until 2021, when they returned to explain that their relationship ended. From then until now they have shown to have a very good connection, to the point of continuing to support each other at work.

Audiovisual productions by Úrsula Boza

“Augusto Ferrando, thoroughbred” (2005): Julia

panamerica television (2008): Weather presenter

“The pre” (2008): Lally

“Graffiti” (2008): Rita

“There is room in the background” (2009). claudia zapata

“For them” (2012): Temporary reporter

“Little gigants” (2013): Guest Judge

“Urban TV” (2013): Driver

“Loves that kill” (2016): Brenda, 1 episode

“Whirlwind, 20 years later” (2018): Elizabeth

“The Vilchez” (2020): Jessica

“Pets” (2021): Online driver

“Back to the neighborhood” (2021): Nena Cárcamo

Theater with Úrsula Boza