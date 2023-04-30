olinda castaneda She is a Peruvian model and businesswoman who rose to fame for her participation in various television programs, especially show business. However, in recent months, her life has taken a radical turn along with her partner, businessman Christian Marcial. The young woman has left the controversies and scandals that surrounded her in the past and she is calmer with her new life directed in faith. What happened to her in the last few months? In this note, find out what she does and what her new goals are.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Christian Marcial, the husband and future father of Olinda Castañeda’s baby, and what does he do?

Olinda Castañeda excited with the arrival of her third child. Photo: diffusion

What motivated Olinda Castañeda to become a Christian?

Olinda Castañeda has been away from television cameras for a few months and is focused on her family. According to her, she recounted in an interview with Magaly Medina in March 2022, it was her partner who motivated her to be part of the Christian religion. He has been congregating in the church for six years, she commented on that occasion.

“My life is also fun now, we are happy. The change that God has made in my life has restored my family, the communication I have with my children, with my children’s parents,” he said in said link.

YOU CAN SEE: Olinda was diagnosed with endometriosis and thought she could not have children: The Holy Spirit blessed us

Olinda Castañeda went over to the Christian religion. Photo: Capture/ATV

How did Olinda Castañeda’s life change when she became a Christian?

Recently, he also appeared on the Magaly Medina program to give more details about his new life and answered if he still misses the parties. “Yes, we go out to eat. Drinking, I don’t feel like it anymore, I don’t want it anymore. Sometimes I have a glass of wine when we’re eating meat and I don’t like it, I don’t feel good,” she said.

“The Spirit has managed to remove little by little all the dirt that he had to be able to live in holiness,” he added. As you remember, at the end of 2022, he said that he was waiting sweetly and classified it as a miracle.

YOU CAN SEE: Olinda Castañeda announces pregnancy with a tender photo session: “We are waiting for you with much love”

Olinda Castañeda says that her pregnancy is a miracle?

Olinda Castañeda never imagined getting pregnant at the age of 41 and, when she found out that she was waiting sweetly, she was overjoyed. “Really yes (it’s a miracle), for the Holy Spirit to have blessed us in this way,” she said in her talk with Magaly Medina.

“We took the test and it came out positive. We found out about this pregnancy in September (2022), that we didn’t even expect it, we weren’t looking for it,” added the model.

YOU CAN SEE: Katy Jara, Olinda Castañeda, Farruko and more celebrities who changed entertainment for religion

Olinda Castañeda becomes a mother for the third time

This April 29, Olinda Castañeda’s third baby was born and she presented it to her fans. The model was excited to bring her little girl into the world, who was born, as she showed, without health complications. “I present my princess. Welcome Arlett,” she wrote on her Instagram stories while sharing a photo of her holding her in her arms.

Olinda Castañeda becomes a mother for the third time. Photo: Instagram

#happened #life #model #Olinda #Castañeda #Christian