Do you remember the teenage redhead from “Anne with an E“? Now, the protagonist of the series of Netflix He has another hair color and his style is no longer the same as 2019.

One of the most beloved characters of “Anne with an E” is, without a doubt, Anne Shirley Cuthbert. The witty and brave teenager immediately conquered the hearts of fans of the Netflix series for her particular way of seeing the world. Next to the brothers Marilla and Matthew, the red-haired girl cried, learned, was moved and even fell in love with a schoolmate. The person in charge of giving life to the character was nothing more and nothing less than Amybeth McNulty.

Today, the Irish actress no longer looks like she did three years ago. After the premiere of the last episode of the series of the streaming giantShe stopped being a teenager to become a lady, since she was barely 15 years old when she began filming “Anne with an E”.

His physical appearance changed. Behind her she left the red hair that characterized her during the three seasons of the production of Netflixsince, in the photos that he has published in his account of instagram, he is seen with blonde hair, which is his natural shade. In addition, she moved away from the childish look of hers and opted to get her nose pierced and tattooed.

Her way of dressing, combing her hair, and applying makeup follow a more adult style, which has delighted her fans, who want the story of Anne Shirley and Gilbert Blythe come back and continue on the platform.

It should be noted that the protagonist of the youth drama, who is now 21 years old, also made an appearance in “stranger things” as Vickie in three episodes.

Amybeth McNulty played Vickie in three episodes of “Stranger Things 4.” Photo: Netflix

This is what Amybeth McNulty looks like now

Amybeth McNulty, the actress of “Anne with an E”, has participated in different productions (series and movies). Photo: Instagram

Productions in which Amybeth McNulty has participated

clean break

Agatha Raisin

The Sparticle Mystery

All My Puny Sorrows (2021)

Black Medicine (2021)

Morgan (2016)

“Anne with an E”: cast

Anne Shirley/Amybeth McNulty

Gilbert Blythe/Lucas Jade Zumann

Matthew Cuthbert/RH Thomson

Marilla Cuthbert/Geraldine James

Diana Barry/Dalila Bela

Sebastian/Dalmar Abuzeid

Cole/Cory Gruter-Andrew