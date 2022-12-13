The model Natalia Otero He arrived in Peru playing to meet his friend Julián Zucchi, who was invited by the program “Combat” which, in those years, was the first in ratings on Peruvian television.

The Argentine actress planned to spend a few weeks in our country, but the trust she developed with her friends and the job stability she had here made her change her decision. That was how Lima became her second home. Next we will tell you what the popular “Payasita” is currently doing.

Natalia Otero was a Parcheesi token

Between the years 1980 and 1990 we saw a smiling Natalia Otero sing the song that made her famous: “My little clown” with her partner Julián Zucchi, who became her best friend over the years.

Until now, the video clip of said music remains on YouTube, where the artist made her first steps without thinking that her destiny would be very far from her hometown.

How did Natalia Otero get to Peru?

It was the first months of March 2012 when the competition reality show “Combate” invited the Argentine actor Julián Zucchi to compete with the Peruvian boys for a while. A few months later, his best friend Natalia Otero came to visit him.

His entry into the ATV program shocked the Lima show business and he quickly made a space for himself in the physical and mental skill contest. She dated models like Miguel Arce until she met the father of her baby.

Natalia Otero scandals

The personality of the Argentine singer Natalia Otero made her always say what she thought without fear of anything; However, it was that same attitude of hers that made her find herself face to face with other characters in the show.

In fact, the model was also part of the reality show “welcome the afternoon”, where he sparked controversy with Rosángela Espinoza, Alexandra ‘La Chama’ Méndez, Daniela Cilloniz, Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza and other characters.

What is Natalia Otero doing today?

In 2015, actress Natalia Otero received a visit from Juan Retorta, her school friend, to invite him for a walk in Máncora. That’s where love was born and from there the couple settled down, having a daughter who was born in Peru. Everything was fine. The model she works as a guest or panelist in a magazine until she decided to return to her country of origin.

Apparently, the financial means were no longer enough to continue paying for his expenses here; However, from Argentina he continues to work as an influencer for several Peruvian brands that seek to increase his followers.

What is the love story between Natalia Otero and her boyfriend Juan Retorta?

Everything that is known about the life of the actress Natalia Otero is through her social networks, from where she shares her day-to-day life with her partner and her little daughter. In fact, very little is known about John Retortbecause the singer decided that this should remain in her immediate environment.

Natalia Otero shows her pregnancy on Instagram. Photo: LR File

However, what she did say in a Facebook post is that the young man in question is her schoolmate, who came in July 2015 to visit her and invite her to northern Peru, where they sealed their love and, like her, did not he returned more to Argentina, his city of origin.