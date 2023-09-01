Luis Alberto Cáceres Andrade, better known in the world of acting in Peru as ‘I fight’ Cáceres, is one of the most recognized actors at the national level for the important roles he has played both on television and in the cinema. Without a doubt, the Peruvian actor is one of the most beloved in the industry and many remember him for his characters played in series, such as the ‘Cobra’ from ‘La gran sangre’ or the good ‘Kikín’ from ‘A thousand trades’.

This last character was the one who gave him the great popularity he has had up to now. ‘I fight’ Cáceressince it made him rise to fame in 2001 and 2002, and then in 2006 he established himself much more with the role he played alongside Aldo Miyashiro and Carlos Alcántara as the ‘Cobra’ in ‘La gran sangre’ .

'Lucho' Cáceres was part of the series 'Mil oficios' and 'De vuelta al barrio'.

What happened to the life of ‘Lucho’ Cáceres?

‘Lucho’ Caceres He has been linked to the artistic world since his debut in the theater in 1994 with the play directed by ‘Tito’ Salas, entitled ‘Somewhere in the heart’. He then went through a telenovela on Frecuencia Latina called ‘Amor serrano’ in 1998 and his great leap on the small screen came with the series ‘Mil oficios’, which was broadcast on Panamericana Televisión. In that production he played one of the best characters on Peruvian television. the good ‘Kikín’, who called himself the ‘rooster of the henhouse’.

Likewise, he also participated in the series “Así es la vida” and his last steps on the small screen were in 2017 and 2021. During that time, he was part of the series “De vuelta al barrio” with the character Jorge. Coco’ Gutierrez. After that, he moved away from television and is currently a teacher at a theater in the Miraflores district, where he trains blind people to be new actors.

Who was the good Kikin, the ‘rooster of the henhouse’?

‘Kike’ Palaciosbest remembered by many today as the good ‘Kikín’, the ‘rooster of the chicken coop’is a character that was part of the series ‘A thousand trades’which was broadcast by Panamericana Television. ‘I fight’ Cáceres He was the one who was in charge of giving life to one of the most media roles of the time. However, over the years, in an interview that the Peruvian actor gave to a YouTube channel, he mentioned that he would not play this type of character again because times have changed, since at that time Quique Palacios in the series used to pronounce sexist messages.

