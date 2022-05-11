Joshua Ivanoff was part of “Combat”, one of the competition reality shows that positioned itself very well in the minds of viewers for the year 2013, being the most watched nationwide. This competition program had several ‘stars’, this is the case of Ivanoffwho managed to grab several headlines by being caught with various figures from the show business.

The former reality boy had romances with characters like Grasse Becerra, melissa loza, Tepha Loza, Deysi AraujoXoana Gonzalez and Claudia Ramirez. However, at present, he maintains a stable relationship and has even become a father.

Joshua Ivanoff was one of the most controversial reality boys between the years 2013-2015. Photo: diffusion

His romances with the Loza sisters

After Melissa Loza ended her relationship with Guty Carrera in 2014, when the alleged infidelity with Milett Figueroa was revealed, the “Goddess” decided to give herself a new opportunity in love the following year with her partner Joshua Ivanoff, since, at that time , both were part of “This is war”.

They made their romance official on the set of the program and were together for four months, even Lica Quevedo, mother of the reality boy, gave the couple their blessing. “You are a loving person who has opened in me the desire to fall in love and know love,” Melissa Loza told him during one of the “EEG” games.

Meanwhile, Joshua’s ex, Grasse Becerra, criticized her ex-partner’s new love for the age difference.

Likewise, there was a detail that Ivanoff omitted to tell Melissa Loza before they were together, and that is that the model also dated the younger sister: Tepha.

“When I entered the program, you could tell that he had a certain interest in me. Once we went out to a disco with the people from the program and that night we were able to talk a lot. She advised me and we got along well. We started dating without anyone knowing. I lied to her telling her that she lived alone and that the apartment she lived in was mine. . I increased the value of my salary by 25% to impress her, ”Joshua revealed when he participated in“ The Value of Truth ”.

Joshua Ivanoff stressed that he dated Spheffany Loza a couple of times before he met Melissa. “I met her in 2009 or 2010 (Tepha). She worked in a store owned by Yirko Sivirich, who is a very good friend of mine. I went out with Tepha a couple of times and we hit it off. We had a stage and it was never bad “ .

Melissa Loza and Joshua Ivanoff stayed for four months. Photo: This is war

In 2018, Melissa Loza remembered Joshua Ivanoff on the program “On everyone’s lips” and specified that they have beautiful memories together. “Good vibes, a good boy, a good son, a very nice relationship with his mother, a united family. I had the opportunity to meet his grandmother, especially a scholar”. According to her, the only bad thing was that the model “wanted to take her dog everywhere.”

Joshua Ivanoff confessed that Grasse Becerra was the love of his life

In 2016, Joshua Ivanoff was invited to the program “The value of truth”, a space in which he revealed several controversial passages of his life, one of them being his scandalous romance with the dancer Grasse Becerra.

“Did Grasse Becerra hit you so hard that he sent you to the clinic?” Was one of the questions asked by Beto Ortiz. In that sense, Joshua said yes and explained how he was.

Joshua Ivanoff considers Grasse Becerra to be the love of his life. Photo: diffusion

However, the model also gave her version of the events when she participated in “The Value of Truth”. During her intervention, she denied Ivanoff.

Despite those episodes, the former reality boy was surprised to reveal that he considers that she was the love of his life.

“I’m not jealous of seeing her with someone else. It has been a long time. I would not want to relive the relationship I had with her, ”he assured.

The outings he had with Deysi Araujo

In 2020, Magaly TV cameras revealed former dancer Deysi Araujo entering Joshua Ivanoff’s apartment.

According to Araujo, both were a sporadic couple. Along these lines, she said that the former reality boy made her some unusual presents every time he visited her. “The mother went on a trip because she was going to live in another country. So, Joshua told me ‘come home, I’m going to give you a pair of shoes (…) I thought they were a new pair of shoes. I’m going to visit him and he had a drawer full of his mother’s shoes and he told me to select one”, he commented on his way through “The value of truth”.

Along the same lines, Joshua was also linked to models Claudia Ramírez, Xoana González and Paola Ruiz. “I was 18 years old and she was older (Paola Ruiz). I remember that we met on Facebook, we started talking and we stayed one day to get together. We went out several times” .

However, he does not have the best memories of his outings with the Argentine model Xoana González.

“She had just arrived and wanted to be on TV. Once we went to an avant premiere. Then she wanted to be serious, but I didn’t. She has an exaggerated personality and I didn’t like that. Once we went to a party, I didn’t want anything with her and I told Benjamin (Lukovski) that I didn’t want anything with her. There, they started dating,” Joshua told Beto Ortiz.

What is Joshua Ivanoff currently doing?

He put the scandals aside by becoming a father in 2022. Joshua Ivanoff revealed on his social networks that his girlfriend Michelle Biu, an Instagram model, was pregnant. On February 22, she gave birth to little Bastian. According to Instarándula, both currently reside in Tingo María.

Joshua Ivanoff announces that he will become a father. Photo: Instagram capture

In the workplace, both are focused on creating adult content on the popular OnlyFans platform.

“Subscribe to my OnlyFans to see how God brought me into the world,” reads the former reality boy’s Twitter description.