Ethel Wellbefore celebrating her nuptials with Julián Alexander on September 10, 2022, she was married to Fernando Garaban. As a result of their relationship they had two daughters. the heiress of Gisela Valcarcelhinted, in an interview at the end of 2021, that their previous relationship was immature by referring that both “were very young”.

Fernando Garabán and Ethel Pozo had a romantic relationship of more than 10 years. Their marriage only lasted 5 years. Find out what is known about him below.

What happened to Fernando Garabán, ex-husband of Ethel Pozo?

According to what was collected by the press about what was said by the host of “Amor y fuego” Rodrigo González, Fernando Garabán would have owned most of the television led screens that were used on TV sets.

His comment would not be very far from reality, because Fernando Garabán, when he was known for maintaining a relationship with Ethel Pozo, was dedicated to working as a photographer. Along these lines, “Peluchín” also commented that, according to his information, he is still working in the same profession. This was supported by Gigi Mitre, who commented that he did a great job.

Ethel Pozo and Fernando Garabán had a relationship of more than 10 years. Photo: composition LR/La República

Thus, we can find indications that he has continued with his profession, since there are pages with his works, which bear his name and surname, such as Fernando Garabán Pro Photo. However, the last publication of his work was uploaded in 2019.

Fernando Garabán would have continued his work as a photographer. Photo: LR composition/capture/Facebook/Fernando Garabán Pro Photo

Currently, Fernando Garabán is away from the public eye. For this reason, the rumors about his possible residence in the United States are gaining strength.

Why did Ethel Pozo and Fenando Garbarán end their relationship?

Despite maintaining a relationship of more than 10 years before getting married, their marriage only lasted from 2004 to 2009. As for the end of their sentimental relationship, two versions slipped by the press are handled: the first is that their bond it was worn out and the second, which would have been an infidelity of Ethel Pozo the one that finalized everything.

“Do you know what they told me…? Because the transcended are like that. Former GV employees, who have not left on the best of terms, have passed me the date that the ‘Fariselita’, at the time, did the one for Paredes to Garabán. That’s what they told me, I don’t know”, said ‘Peluchín’.

According to entertainment journalists, such as Rodrigo González, Fernando Garabán would have been Gisela Valcárcel’s favorite son-in-law because he would have helped her build a studio in an environment of one of her beauty salon’s premises, for which she turned him into the main photographer of his eponymous magazine.

Despite this, the ex-partner would not maintain a close relationship, for which they would limit their contact to the well-being of their daughters. It should be remembered that the possession of her heirs was obtained by Ethel.