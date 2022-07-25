Few are the characters that have managed to remain current on the radio in Peru and one of them is undoubtedly Anthony Choy. For 14 long years, the famous Dr. Choy conquered radio listeners with stories about UFOs and other paranormal topics. However, this year it went off the air unexpectedly. Why did his program end and what does he do now? Here we tell you.

YOU CAN SEE: Anthony Choy announces his departure from RPP: “Thank you very much for these 14 years”

Who is Anthony Choy?

Jorge Anthony Choy Montes, better known as Dr. Choy, is a Peruvian ufologist, lawyer, investigative journalist, radio host and writer .

He has two master’s degrees, one of them in Social Communication at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru. Meanwhile, the other is High Management in Defense and Agro-spatial Development at the War School of the Peruvian Air Force.

Anthony Choy thanked his followers for the end of the “We are not alone” program. Photo: RPP.

In addition, he worked as a principal investigator in the Department of Investigation of Anomalous Aerial Phenomena (DIFAA). He started in the world of the paranormal practicing regression sessions.

He was the host of the programs “Journey to another dimension” (by radio Capital) and “We are not alone”which aired on RPP.

Why was your program at RPP terminated?

At the end of March, Dr. Choy announced his departure from RPP after 14 years on the air. This event left his fans very sad, who began to wonder what had happened. Finally, the ufologist decided to put an end to the speculations.

“A month before the end of the program, a manager approached me and I thought that ‘this is the opportunity to raise the salary.’ She said to me: ‘Anthony, I don’t know how to tell you this, but we are going to finish the program… look, we are going to give you one more month of the program so that you can prepare yourself.’ She gave me a commercial…financial reason, which is not up to me to share”, she mentioned during an interview for Moloko Podcast.

What do you do now?

On June 30, 2022, Anthony Choy officially launched his new show, which is called “Anthony Choy presents.”

This space is broadcast on YouTube every Thursday from 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

“For me it is an honor and a pleasure to be with you again, the wait was long, but we are already starting an unprecedented chapter of my life because it is the first time that I have started a program on social networks”, he expressed in the first edition of his Program.

Anthony Choy interviewed the Warrens’ grandson

For the first edition of his show “Anthony Choy Presents,” Dr. Choy conducted an interview with Chris Mckinnell, grandson of Ed and Lorraine Warren, two of the world’s most renowned paranormal investigators.

At that meeting, Mckinnell spoke about an unprecedented case called “The Devil’s Farmer.” According to him, that episode was so strong that it has not yet been filmed.