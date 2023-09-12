Of course, with a sort of curse inflicted by one’s father before dying, even the smartest monarch could not expect an all roses and flowers existence.

Before taking his last breath, Hassan II had formulated that cynical and cruel wish for his son Muhammad, destined to become king of Morocco in 1999. “I hope you have a difficult life, to be able to demonstrate your value”, he had pronounced .

Well, there’s no denying it. Disguised as a paternal and masculine incitement to courage, she was rather a beautiful cross placed on the heir’s shoulders. That heir who today, in these very last days, is at the center of a mystery: he has disappeared into thin air. With a country crushed by the recent earthquake that caused the death of 2,900 people, the sovereign seems to have evaporated.

While the race against time to try to save a few more lives by digging under the rubble becomes increasingly frenetic, King Muhammad VI has still not revealed himself. He did not go to the affected areas to show closeness to his subjects as could be expected, he did not even speak on television. He merely decreed, through an official statement, a three-day national mourning. And he also invited the 15 thousand mosques scattered across Morocco to dedicate themselves to prayers as much as possible.

In addition to the dead, there are the wounded. For now there are 2500, but they are all provisional balance sheets. And in the meantime, questions of international diplomacy also arise with Rabat’s decision to accept aid from only four countries: Spain, Great Britain, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, and to categorically reject the outstretched hand of France, a nation with which relations have been difficult for at least a couple of years, since the Pegasus case broke out regarding the interceptions of President Macron’s telephone calls by Rabat.

Earthquake, deaths, help yes and help no: but where is the king in all this? It is known that Muhammad VI is not in good health, he suffers from sarcoidosis, an immune disease that threatens the myocardium. He underwent two difficult surgeries between 2018 and 2020, one in Rabat and the other in Paris. That Paris where he now spends most of his time and where he would be “hiding” even these days. On the other hand, in the shadow of the Eiffell Tower the monarch owns a private castle and a 1,600 square meter palace; and his assets are estimated at approximately 8.2 billion dollars.

The newspaper The Economist also spoke about the mystery of Muhammad VI’s disappearances, reporting how at the end of August the sovereign was holed up in some of his residences in the Alhucemas archipelago and did not want any celebrations for his 60th birthday.

But now his people need a sign. Because the moment is tragic. And everyone would like to rediscover the Muhammad VI of the beginning. Today he is almost in the fourth century of his reign, but he perceives himself as increasingly distant from the events of his country.

There seems to be nothing left of that leader who in the 1990s was nicknamed republican monarch and secular modernizer. Nothing about that man who had been praised for his family law reforms in tribal Africa and for his defense of women.

Today his illness and perhaps the difficult relations with foreign countries have meant that Muhammad VI, sovereign of Morocco, became invisible at the most tragic moment for his nation.

His father’s anathema did not fully materialize. Maybe M6 she is actually living that difficult life, but at the moment she doesn’t seem to be able to demonstrate the value of knowing how to face it.