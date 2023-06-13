Raúl Tola is a Peruvian journalist who has stood out in the world of communications for his extensive career in television. The seriousness and professionalism of his work has made the communicator stand out not only in our country, but also outside of it. For many years he was the face of the “Fourth Power” program, which has a lot of credibility for all the investigations they carry out, but from one moment to the next he made the decision to retire.

The decision was sudden and surprised his followers and viewers of the space of america television. After that, the also lawyer did not have a fixed job on a national channel, but he rotated through various formats until he chose to dedicate himself to other platforms. What prompted his resignation? Next, we will give you all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Vanessa Terkes: how was your romance with Raúl Tola and how long were you together?

Raúl Tola’s career

Raúl Humberto Tola Pedraglio He is a renowned communicator who was born in Lima on November 19, 1975. He grew up in a wealthy family and with a literate environment like his mathematician uncle José Tola Pasquel. He studied his primary and secondary school at the Colegio de la Inmaculada. When he finished school he applied to study law at the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú (PUCP). He completed this stage with a bachelor’s degree, despite the fact that he has not worked in his trade.

On the contrary, he developed very well as a journalist from the age of 18, already in 1993 he joined the magazine Sí. This experience prompted him to also collaborate with gazettes such as El Sol, Quehacer and Caretas. His life took an unexpected turn when he made his television debut on July 1, 1999 as a newscaster on channel N. In said broadcasting house he spent three years and gave him the opportunity to publish his first book called “Night of Crows”, which was later made into a movie, before 2000.

Sol Carreño and Raúl Tola dressed in recyclable material. Photo: Andean

In mid-2002 he published his second book “Heridas privadas” and in mid-2003 he joined the ranks of america television. In said television house, the communicator Raúl Tola directed several spaces, but the one that stood out the most was in “Cuarto poder”, since it is one of the most influential journalistic investigative formats. In 2008 he published his third book “Toque de curfe”. A few days before Christmas 2011, the lawyer submitted his unexpected resignation letter to the channel that hosted him for more than eight years. After that, he went through Pan American, tv peru and latinbut ended up moving to live in Madrid, in Spain.

YOU CAN SEE: Raúl Tola expresses himself before the death of Diego Bertie: “He has been part of our lives”

Why did Raúl Tola resign from “Cuarto Poder”?

In 2004, the journalist Raúl Tola assumed the leadership of “Cuarto Poder”, the leading investigative journalistic program in the entire country. His co-worker was Sol Carreño, with whom he made a great duo until 2011, when he announced his imminent retirement on a live show. After that last episode, the communicator sent a public letter detailing the reasons for his departure. Everything indicated that the editorial line was no longer related to the lawyer.

In addition, the lawyer pointed out that He did it in solidarity with his former journalistic director Laura Puertaswho was fired from the board of directors of channel 4. From then on, the presenter did not return to remain permanent in any other television house and, on the contrary, he moved away to become a columnist again and opted to direct independent projects to have the freedom what you need to give your opinion.

YOU CAN SEE: Raúl Tola is the new content director of Nativa

What does Raúl Tola currently do?

Since 2018, the journalist Raúl Tola took advantage of his stay in Madrid to work as a correspondent for the newspaper The country. There he wrote about current issues that were happening in our country. In mid-2019, she presented her fourth book “The Inca’s Favorite”. In that same year he debuted as general editor of the marketing agency La Vaca MIU. A year later, he began directing the Mario Vargas Llosa Chair to this day.

For those months, the communicator also returned to conducting “On the fly” that is broadcast on the virtual platform of La Mula. In addition, he is a columnist for our newspaper La República. In 2022 he assumed the content management of the channel native. In a few words, if there is something that he does not lack, it is work, not only because of his great career, but also because of his professionalism.

#happened #journalist #Raúl #Tola #resigned #live #quotFourth #powerquot