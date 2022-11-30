The fantasy film directed by Ron Howard in 1988 premieres its new debut these days: a large-scale series on Disney + (it is on this platform because ‘Willow’, now a franchise, was produced in its day by Lucasfilm). Without becoming the expected blockbuster, it gradually gained a certain cult status, although not enough to rescue its actors from insignificance and secondary roles. We save Val Kilmer, the only true international star, for last.

The staggering number of actors and extras with achondroplasia (and similar medical conditions) didn’t have much luck in Hollywood: not all movies required physiques like theirs, and those that did regularly wanted them in undisguisingly embarrassing roles (https:// www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQbKwuwdLX0). Billy Barty, who gave life to the sorcerer (you have to complete all the phases of the hero’s journey), had founded the ‘Little People of America’ association and acted in ‘Masters of the Universe’, but his most important role was that of ‘Willow’. Max Northover, the undesirable Burglekutt, only ended up appearing in hermetic B-movies (and for a second in a Depeche Mode video clip (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GrC_yuzO-Ss). The charismatic actor who gave life to Meegosh, Willow’s companion for a small part of the way, took his own life in 2010. Of the rest, including Julie Peters, we don’t have much news. But one of the warriors, with one or two sentences in the whole film, has not stopped working in comedies like ‘Bad Santa’, ‘Epic Movie’ or ‘The crazy story of the galaxies’: Tony Kox. He started acting inspired by the example of Billy Barty.

Kael, the executing arm of evil



The actor and, above all, professional martial artist Pat Roach dedicated a large part of his film career to playing strong villains. He appears in the three Indiana Jones movies playing four different characters (the most remembered ends up sheared by the blades of a small plane after five hundred punches back and forth with Harrison Ford). He also knuckled with Ryan O’Neal in Kubrick’s ‘Barry Lyndon’, and has gone through different adaptations of Conan, James Bond and Robin Hood. His last film was in 2003, shortly before he died at the age of 67.

End Raziel, the good witch



Patricia Hayes played Raziel at the age of 78. Despite only appearing in a few sequences, the grueling final battle against the queen more than pays for her earlier absence from her. She had already appeared as a secondary in important films such as ‘The Neverending Story’ and ‘A Fish Called Wanda’, but above all she dedicated herself to British theater and television.

Queen Bavmorda, evil without chiaroscuro



The supervillain of the film was Jean Marsh, another actress famous for British television (where in addition to acting she was the creator of series). Although he participated in many films, including Hitchcock’s penultimate, Bavmorda is perhaps his most important role in the cinema: a character that is very difficult to swallow nowadays because he does not give us anything to hold on to (these days the ‘bad guys’ are in style complex).

Princess Sorsha, instant love



The film’s female star was Joanne Whalley, who we can see reprising her old role in the new Disney+ adaptation (alongside one of the minuscule ‘Brownies’, which we haven’t mentioned). Despite the relative success of ‘Willow’, ‘Scandal’ and ‘Navy Seals’, and the media fanfare of becoming Val Kilmer’s partner, she had no real luck in her Hollywood career (in part due to motherhood and divorce in 1996) until the series boom of the 2010s, where he has found roles in ‘The Borgias’, ‘Beowulf’ and ‘Daredevil’. She now returns to the franchise that, no matter how she looks at it, changed her life.

The Unforgettable Willow: Great Sorcerer, Best Triller



George Lucas began writing Willow after meeting Warwick Davis in ‘Return of the Jedi’ (he was an ewok). Undoubtedly the best off thanks to this production, Davis will always have in his favor having played the eponymous character in a cult film (also a guarantee that any remake should have him… it’s in the title!). He has been in all eight Harry Potter movies, the Leprechaun saga, and virtually all of the Star Wars movies. But the most interesting project is a kind of ‘What happened to Jorge Sanz?’ with his person: ‘Life’s too short’ (a play on words with height), together with the always hurtful Ricky Gervais, a wonderful exercise in self-parody that not many actors agree to undertake. Davis’s humor is key and didn’t make it into the original film, but he certainly has great talent, as can be seen in the promotional video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CPqk9k91TEk) to introduce the new cast (they wanted the whole series to be like that). In an episode of ‘Life’s too short’, Val Kilmer himself proposed to do a sequel to ‘Willow’ just to get the money out of him, with many awkward silences, a trademark of the Gervais house. But what about Val Kilmer?

Val Kilmer had made two big-name movies: ‘Top Secret’ and ‘Top Gun’. He did not lack money. In ‘Willow’ he reunited with Joanne Whalley, whom he knew from having seen in London: the love affair in the film, caused by magic dust, was not faked and they ended up marrying and having two children. Kilmer made quite a few blockbusters, especially ‘Batman Forever’, although he always aspired to play truly profound characters: judging by his recommended documentary (https://www.lasprovincias.es/pantallas/cine/kilmer-actor-maldito-20220518124026 -ntrc.html) self-produced (and conveniently censored) only really fulfilled him playing Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone’s ‘The Doors’.

Madmartigan, the worst babysitter in the world



An opportunity to meet his idol Marlon Brando arose in ‘The Island of Dr. Moreau’, but the battle of egos (“I don’t leave the dressing room if he doesn’t come out before him”) combined with one of the most disastrous filming in history (also recommended ‘Lost Soul’, the documentary about that cursed filming), where, to make matters worse, Kilmer receives a letter from Whalley asking for a divorce. At a certain point, Kilmer decides to seek transcendence on his own and start a colossal Mark Twain project, a theater tour that ends with the filming of a “classic movie.” One day, at the theater, wearing his mustache and prosthetics, he loses his voice. And he won’t come back. He survives throat cancer and now offers a somewhat harsh image: he has taken advantage of this time to tell his story, narrated by the voice of his son. Tom Cruise, his friend from the beginning, offered him a scene in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, but this time it’s an artificial intelligence who doubles his few words. What is clear in his documentary ‘VAL’ is that Kilmer’s mind perceives himself as playful and very young, very creative, but he despairs when he sees his image: he claims to be a thousand times better than he appears. In principle there is no news that he is going to join the new ‘Willow’ of Disney +, but we will continue to hear from Val Kilmer, there is no doubt about that.