On March 16, 1831, the Gosselin seal published in France the first edition of Our Lady of paris, better known as The Hunchback of Notre Dame, iconic work of one of the undisputed figures of French letters, Victor hugo, whose plot unfolds around Notre Dame Cathedral and that gave us emblematic pcharacters like the gypsy Esmeralda and the hunchback Quasimodo.

Throughout these 190 years, that brunette “gypsy” of exuberant beauty and the mysterious little deformed and deaf man of the bell tower have been, since then, immortalized in our cultural heritage, helped – to a great extent – by the film industry, with Disney at the head, who was in charge of reducing, sweetening and massifying the story and the characters to the point that there is almost no person in the world who does not know them.

The truth is that the plot of Our Lady of paris, the power struggle between four men who dispute the love of the beautiful and sensual “Egyptian”, as the author calls her, is, in reality, much more intense and murky than what the star system.

At 29 years old, Victor hugo –Who was born in Besançon, France, in 1802– was already something known in the literary milieu for his work Hermani, published in 1830. With Our lady…, the writer is consolidated as an important reference of the romantic school.

The French writer Victor Hugo (1802-1885).

Despite being deemed immoral by critics, the play quickly became popular. Victor hugo was the first to describe in great detail –as in ramifications of the central knot of the story– situations, environments, characteristics of society and psychology of the characters, something that authors such as Honoré de Balzac, Gustave Flaubert, Charles Dickens did later. and so many more.

By then, Hugo he was very saddened by the change that the city was undergoing in its appearance. The incipient modernity devalued its medieval buildings and he wanted to do a work that would make the population aware of the importance of preserving the architectural heritage of the French capital.

That is why ehis story takes place in gothic Paris in 1482 and its settings are the Place du Hôtel-de-Ville, the Court of Miracles (between Rue du Caire and Rue Reaumur, a place where the fringes of Paris gathered and which the author also used to set the scene The Miserables) and the Palace of Justice, in addition to the Cathedral.

In fact, in the preface to the work, that consists of eleven volumes, The French writer criticizes the restorations that historical monuments, especially the cathedral, had undergone and refers to the word “ἈΝΆΓΚΗ”, which he had found engraved “in a dark corner” of one of the towers of Notre Dame and which, translated from Ancient Greek, it means “Fatality”, a fact that gained new relevance after the painful fire that occurred in 2019.

The objective of Hugo was more than fulfilled since it not only managed to take into account the historical value of the buildings but, in some way, promoted the formation of the neo-gothic current, Since from this revaluation, the cathedral was restored in the same spirit in the 19th century, by Eugène Viollet-le-Duc. Much of its current appearance, or at least the one it has had until April 2019, is due to these restorations that emulate medieval-Renaissance Gothic.

The 1997 film, with Salma Hayek in the role of Esmeralda and Mandy Patinkin, in that of Quasimodo.

A trio of wretches

Here you are three main characters, unfortunate and marginal. On the one hand, the poor Quasimodo: distorted, one-eyed and deaf. He lives hidden, surrounded by gargoyles, secluded at the top of one of the towers of the cathedral, with the sole occupation of ringing the bell every hour.

For another, Emerald, the beautiful brunette gypsy with curly hair and bare feet (a living embodiment of lust and sin) whose personality is a mixture of naivety and malice and with whom the hunchback falls resignedly in love. Her marginality is given not only by her condition as a gypsy (and, therefore, a fortune-teller or a sorceress) but also, and perhaps above all, by her erotic sensuality as a dancer that is sinful and even diabolical in that historical context.

On the other hand, we have the third unfortunate, the least known and perhaps the most interesting for his conflictive personality: Archdeacon Claude Frollo, the perverse “stepfather” of Quasimodo, the monk who raised him and who had sworn absolute celibacy until he is tormented by the irrepressible desire for that brunette of hypnotic beauty.

To complete the picture, we must mention two others who are the poet and philosopher Pierre Gringoire and Captain Phoebus de Chateaupers. All the male characters are enraptured by the lady. Either with an innocent and disinterested crush, like Quasimodo; with a sick desire like Frollo or with a cowardly interest like the other two.

Quasimodo, the hunchback of Notre Dame, in the Disney version.

The story begins with a popular party in the Palace of Justice. Frollo sends Quasimodo to kidnap Esmeralda, with the excuse of wanting to protect her from the other gypsies. But Captain Febo prevents the kidnapping and the hunchback is exposed to public derision.

People spit and insult him because of his appearance and it is here that one of the most emotional and iconic episodes of French literature (and cinema) occurs, which has even been beautifully illustrated in A tear for a drop of water, a painting by Luc-Olivier Merson that is publicly exhibited in the Victor Hugo House Museum:

“- Water! – Quasimodo repeated for the third time.

Then he saw the crowd part. A curiously attired girl stepped out of the crowd. She was accompanied by a white goat with golden horns and carried a tambourine in her hand.

Quasimodo’s eye flashed. It was the bohemian woman he had tried to kidnap the night before, a misdeed for which he vaguely understood that he was suffering that punishment, (…) He was sure that she too had come to take revenge and give him, as the others did, his corresponding blow. […] Without saying a single word, she approached the prisoner, who was twisting in vain to get rid of her, and releasing a gourd that was tied around his waist as a container, very slowly brought it to the arid lips of the unfortunate.

Then, from that eye so dry and lit up until then, a tear was seen coming off that was slowly sliding down that deformed face and contracted long ago by despair ”.

Notre Dame Cathedral, today. In full restoration after the 2019 fire. Photo AP Photo / Michel Euler

Quasimodo is absolutely grateful and in love with the woman’s compassion. Esmeralda’s piety reached the point of having agreed to marry the young poet Pierre Gringoire, despite not loving him, only to save him from certain death. The one the gypsy does love is the brave Captain Phoebus, so of course Frollo is furious with jealousy.

When Phoebus is about to rent a room to meet Esmeralda alone, Frollo intercepts him, wounds him with a dagger, and disappears. When she arrives at the scene, she is arrested for attempted murder. Phoebus is confused and truly believes that it was she who stabbed him, so he does nothing to save her.

When they are about to execute the woman, Quasimodo appears hanging from a rope and rescues her but, through deception, Frollo kidnaps her and offers to save her from the gallows in exchange for her favors. Faced with the girl’s refusal (and as much as filmmakers of all time have wanted to save her), Esmeralda is condemned and killed on the scaffold.

The end of the work is of an elegiac beauty. Many years later, workers are excavating the ossuary of the condemned and discover two skeletons: one, that of a woman with Gypsy signs. The other, that of a being with incredibly deformed bones, that embraces the first in such a way that, when trying to separate it from her, it turns into dust.

Pc