The former Argentine footballer Gastón Nicolás Fernández He was one of the players who wore the Rayados de Monterrey and Tigres de la UANL jerseys in Liga MX, the striker scored 17 goals in Mexican soccer and one of those goals was in the Clásico Regio with the felines’ jacket.
In January 2006 he arrived in Monterrey from River Plate on a loan for one year, with the gang he only played two short tournaments and was part of 30 games, but he barely made eight touchdowns, something that was not enough for them to finish. for buying it, so he went back to his country to play with San Lorenzo de Almagro.
In December 2007 he returned to Mexican football for the Clausura 2008 tournament, but now to wear the colors of Tigres in exchange for $ 3.3 million, but he only played ten games and scored five goals, to later return to Argentina on loan with Estudiantes de la Plata.
In 2009 he returned with Tigres to score just six goals in 16 games, with a final performance of 11 goals in 26 games and it was there that his time in Mexico ended never to return.
Outside the Aztec country he had a successful career, as he was three times league champion in Argentina with three different teams, he managed to be champion in Chile and the United States, in addition, he won the Copa Libertadores twice, however, in Mexico he could not stand out with the two most powerful teams in the North.
After his time in Mexican soccer in three different periods with the Nuevo León teams, Rayados de Monterrey (2005-2006) and Tigres UANL (2008/2009), where he played 17 games and scored six goals and gave an assist as albiazul While, as a feline, he played 24 games, scored 11 goals and gave four assists.
The multi-functional Argentine attacker returned to his country, between 2010-13, 2015-16 and 2017-2020 he was linked with Estudiantes de la Plata, he also played in Major League Soccer with him Portland Timbers in the 2014 season, later, it went to the University of Chile between 2016-2017 and Guild in 2017.
Finally, his retirement was with Estudiantes de la Plata with whom he played his last years of career between 2017 and 2020, in that way hanging his boots at 36 years of age.
