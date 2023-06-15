There are so far 79 confirmed victims of the sinking of a fishing boat off the coast of Greece, which capsized 47 nautical miles southwest of Pylos, in the Peloponnese. This was reported by the Greek coast guard which is coordinating the rescue operations. 104 people were rescued. Of these, fourteen were transferred to the hospital in Kalamata. But hundreds are missing: there were probably more than 700 migrants on the boat.

Perhaps 100 children in the hold of the vessel: the Greek newspapers report the testimony of a doctor from the Kalamata hospital to whom a survivor told of the presence of over 100 children in the holds of the vessel. It is not clear the number of people on board the boat, which varies between 600 and 750.

The requests for help started the day before, activists and Alarm Phone itself denounce that the requests have remained unheard.

“Yesterday we had alerted the Hellenic Coastguard – says Alarm phone – at 16:53 about this boat in distress, as people had called us for help. The Greek authorities, and apparently also the Italian and Maltese ones, had already been alerted several hours earlier. Greek and other European authorities were well aware of this overcrowded and inadequate vessel. A rescue operation has not been started”. And he adds that “the Greek Coast Guard began to justify the non-rescue by claiming that people in distress did not want to be rescued in Greece”.

Coast Guard vessels, a Navy frigate, military transport planes, an Air Force helicopter and a variety of private vessels are participating in the search for survivors. Rescue efforts were initially hampered by strong winds.

Greek media quoted survivors as saying the ship sank almost instantly, near the deepest part of the Mediterranean Sea. “The engine stalled and sank within minutes,” said one.

The first aerial images of the overcrowded vessel before it capsized emerged on Wednesday evening. The blue fishing boat appeared to have hundreds of people on board.

“The outside of the boat was full of people and we assume that was the case below deck as well,” Nikos Alexiou, a spokesman for the Hellenic Coast Guard, told reporters. “The boat was overcrowded. A precise number cannot be given with certainty, but what is certain is that it is very large.”

Greek authorities and officials from the EU border agency Frontex were alerted of the stricken vessel late Tuesday evening. Repeated calls offering help were declined, the Coast Guard said in a statement. “In the afternoon, a cargo ship approached the vessel and delivered food and supplies, while the passengers refused any further assistance,” the coast guard said.

A second cargo vessel later offered more supplies and assistance, which were declined, the agency added. A Coast Guard patrol boat reached the ship in the evening “and confirmed the presence of a large number of migrants on deck,” the statement reads. “But they refused any assistance and said they wanted to continue in Italy.”

A video posted last month it showed refugees who had reached the island of Lesvos, being forcibly loaded onto a Greek coastguard vessel before being set adrift and picked up by the Turkish coastguard.