None of the fans who rushed towards the group of soccer players from the Argentine national team were identified by the policemen who were guarding them.

“The priority was to get them out of the capsule and protect the soccer players,” said a senior officer of the Federal Police, the security force that was in charge of the security ring closest to the members of the soccer team that won the World Cup in Qatar.

Until now, the identities of the two fans who, upon throwing themselves on the bus, became one of the factors that led to the decision of those responsible for the security operation to divert the route of the bus are a mystery.

According to official sources, the first of the sympathizers who threw himself from the Olavarría street bridge that crosses the Riccheri highway fell in the middle of the footballers. At that moment was reduced by one of the members of the security group of the AFA and by an officer of the Federal Police who were on the bus.

Surprised, the footballers demanded that the intruder leave the bus. Simultaneously, the AFA custodian and the Federal Police officer asked the driver of the vehicle to stop the march and took the fan out of the bus.

When the intruder got off the bus, he escaped on foot and was lost in the crowd that, by that time, had gathered on the highway road and embankments. Sources from the security force affirmed that the supporter never arrived at the Juan Ángel Pirker Federal Police Cadet School, where the soccer players of the selected team boarded the helicopters that took them back to the AFA premises.

Regarding the second fan who threw himself into the bus, one of the witnesses who was part of the security operation and who made the tour next to the bus stated that, After hitting the ground, he was helped by a group of sympathizers who followed the bus. Those same fans picked him up and accompanied him to a health post.

I want to believe that the kid who didn’t fall into the bus is fine. At least when they took him away [en camilla] he kept encouraging with his right arm

“That the two kids wanted to jump from there is a degree of madness that has no explanation. I want to believe that the kid who didn’t fall into the bus is fine. At least when they took him away [en camilla] he kept cheering with his right arm. An important stick must have been hit, but we do not have insurance against madness, ”said the Minister of Security, Aníbal Fernández, in statements to Radio con Vos

Despite the injuries he sustained from jumping off the bridge, hitting the back of the bus and falling from four meters where it hit the pavement, the sympathizer got up by his own means. Although he managed to get up, because he was walking unsteadily and fell again, other supporters tripped over him and helped him up.

Those same fans took him to an ambulance which was parked near the intersection with Strangford Street. There he was treated by emergency personnel who took him in a Buenos Aires SAME ambulance to the Paroissien hospital, owned by Isidro Casanova. Two hours later, the second fan who threw himself on the group of the selected players left the health center by his own means.

In a guardhouse full of wounded or sympathizers who had to be treated for the effects of the heat caused by their exposure to the sun on the side of the Riccheri highway, the fan left the hospital without being identified. When consulted at the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, those responsible for the health portfolio indicated that “no patient who had reported having suffered a blow to the head during the celebrations for the passage of the group with the soccer players of the selected team was treated.”

On Tuesday, on social networks, a Twitter user identified as Ramardoh1 claimed to have been the supporter who led the fall, and said that he wanted to get on the group of players from a bridge, but clarified that he was “fine”. The identity of this user was never certified nor could it be shown that he had been the protagonist of a reckless episode.

A video was also broadcast on social networks in which two Federal Police officers help a nurse load a stretcher on which they are carrying an injured fan, but that image does not correspond to the second fan who threw himself at the pass of the collective with the footballers. This supporter has jean shorts and a white T-shirt in hand. For his part, the wounded man they carry on the stretcher, while he sings the song “boys, now we meet again. . “He has other clothes: gray shorts and a black long-sleeved shirt tied at the waist. That would indicate that he is not the same person.

In none of the cases were legal proceedings initiated. Neither in the La Matanza prosecutor’s office nor in the Ezeiza prosecutor’s office, where the first episode was recorded.

The Nation (Argentina) GDA