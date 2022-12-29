What happened to the Covid-stars? The return, after the last Chinese alarm

We had just managed to get rid of a little bit of David Tabarelli that raged on the networks thanks to the high bill that – like in a horror film – ‘they’, the Covid – stars are back. Just get distracted for a moment and zac! they take advantage of it and materialize out of nowhere worse than Star Trek. A couple had placed in the institutions. For example Andrea Crisanti has become a senator of the Democratic Party, Alberto Zangrillo yet he had stood aside while to tell the truth Matthew Bassetti he had never let go showing a rare fighting temper and rivaling Tabarelli in a hard and strong fight for the conquest of the former cathode ray tube.

Bassetti had also harbored ministerial ambitions, but then at the last moment Horace Schillaci he had stolen his job and so he had no choice but to convert back to the flu, this was then the convent’s pass. And we have to say that with the classic seasonal ailment he had resisted well. In fact, to accredit it as a new danger, it had been said that it was worse than Covid and so in those philosophical communities of ours which are the neighborhood bars there was a great deal of talk from the populace who were intimately happy that she was back, the dear old flu instead of that Chinese crap.

For completeness it must be said that the Covid- star first they had tried even with an exotic ailment that tastes like the African jungle, the “monkeypox“, which however, alas, had sluggishly extinguished itself between the substantial skepticism of the population and the calls for a further vaccine that no one did. It was a real disappointment because it promised very well and there was also something literary about it, guy The plague by Albert Camus.

Robert Burioni he was also basically disappeared leaving orphaned poor Fabio Fazio who after the Soumahoro rip-off had become defensive and no longer knew who to interview after the coup by Obama and Pope Francis. Ilaria Capua he had only a few weeks ago attempted amarcord with a pearl of wisdom worthy of the best Kantian logic: “Influenza? Two infections worse than one”. But okay?

