Do you also do music? folk singer Sara Barreto she made a name for herself in the artistic milieu as ‘Muñequita Sally’. In order to have the recognition that she achieved, she went through many adversities and even had to sing for free in some concerts before achieving fame. Sadly, all of her work came to an end when she passed away in a car accident on May 27, 2007.

Far from being discouraged, her husband genaro louis and her children have worked hard to carry out the project in which the artist invested from the beginning with a view to a better future, which was not focused on music. On the 15th anniversary of her death, we detail what her three heirs do, who have remained closer than ever.

How did ‘Muñequita Sally’ found her own company away from the music industry?

The artist Sara Haydee Barreto Retuerto She was born on May 28, 1969 in Lima and from a very young age she was aware of her musical potential. Her charisma and her vocal talent allowed her to work as a singer from a very young age, initially as a soloist, and later with renowned musical groups such as Pintura Roja. Some family problems led her to move away from the stage, but years later she came back strong. After saving for a long time, in 1993 she founded the school “God is love” in order to support the neighbors who needed it.

To carry out this educational project, the popular ‘Muñequita Sally’ was influenced by her brother Víctor Barreto Retuerto, who studied Education and was related to what the artist projected. Sadly, in 2007 the businesswoman lost her life, but she left an incomparable legacy for her neighborhood. Since she passed away, the person in charge of the administration and direction of the educational center was her widower, genaro louis, in the company of her children, who inherited everything their mother built. The soloist, then, did not come to exchange the skirts for her educational institution, but she did have a good eye for investing.

How many children did Little Sally Doll have and who are they?

The popular ‘Sally Doll’ was never involved in any scandal because she managed her personal life very well. However, tragedy haunted her from a very young age, as her first husband died in a terrorist attack while she was doing her job as a police officer at a time when she was expecting her first baby, whom she would put her stage name, Sally. That event made the artist move away from the stage and start a toy store in partnership with her parents, where she met who she would be her second partner.

That was how he married for the second and last time with genaro louis, the man who not only joined the talented woman, but also took on the upbringing of his first daughter as if it were his own. As a result of that love, he consolidated his family with the arrival of two more members, Kevin and Cielo. As the priest told them when they got married, the only thing that could separate them was the sudden death of the soloist. In total, he has three children and they have remained together after the tragic accident that separated them from the woman who gave them life.

What do the children of Little Sally Doll do?

The family project Luis Barreto It started as a private educational institution to help the citizens of surrounding areas with the initial, primary and secondary education of their children. Currently, the company has grown so much that it is already a pre college, with a large number of students and alumni who today are great professionals. The success of this company is not only due to Genaro’s discipline, but also to the support of his children, with whom he works hand in hand in the most representative positions in the school.

In 2021, when 14 years of the disappearance of ‘Muñequita Sally’ were commemorated, the program “En boca de todos” visited the facilities and paid tribute to her family. The proud husband of Sara Barreto presented his political daughter Deysi Sally Valenzuela Barreto (31), who works in the direction of the institution, but who also studied Law and specialized in Education. Then he showed his son Kevin Oswaldo Luis Barreto (28) who is in charge of coordinating the entire company, although he studied Systems Engineering and Business Administration. Of Sky Luis Barreto it is only known that he is 19 years old and has not yet been involved with the family legacy.

Kevin Luis and Sally Valenzuela work together. Photo: Facebook

What song did ‘Muñequita Sally’ become known for?

Who has not danced at a party to the theme “ stepped on ”? I am sure that many of us have not only tapped with that music, but have chanted its lyrics at the top of our lungs. Well, that was the musical hit of the singer known as ‘Muñequita Sally’ and her popularity grew a lot.

So much so to the point that when she was buried, a sea of ​​people could be seen walking next to her on the way to the cemetery. What’s more, the space where her body rests had to close because she exceeded the capacity of her allowed people. Apparently, it was not only the lyrics of her songs that penetrated her followers, nor her melodious voice, but the human side of her that her Ancón neighbors knew perfectly well.