What happened to the cast of 'Wizards of Waverly Place' 12 years after the series?

'The Wizards of Waverly Place', the series that combined magic, humor and family lessons, left an indelible mark on Disney Channel and in the hearts of his followers. 12 years after its end, the announcement of a sequel has revived enthusiasm for the fate of its beloved characters and actors.

What happened to the actors of 'Wizards of Waverly Place'?

Selena Gomez – Alex Russo

Selena Gomez, the star behind Alex Russo, has flourished in her career, balancing her role as an actress and singer with business and philanthropic endeavors.

His return to 'The Wizards of Waverly Place' in the announced sequel and her role as executive producer are just some of the notable projects in her continued rise.

Selena Gomez. Photo: MTV.

David Henrie – Justin Russo

David Henrie, known for his role as Justin Russo, has also maintained an active career in entertainment, both in front of and behind the camera. His involvement in the series' sequel, both as an actor and executive producer, shows his commitment to the legacy of 'Wizards of Waverly Place.'

David Henrie. Photo: Instagram David Henrie

Jake T. Austin – Max Russo

Although Jake T. Austin has been more reserved regarding his participation in social networks and recent projects, he is still remembered for his role as Max Russo.

His last social media post in 2023 and a post in 2021 celebrating National Sibling Day with Selena Gomez and David Henrie show that, although less visible, he is still connected to his roots in the series​​.

Jake T. Austin. Photo: Instagram Jake T. Austin.

David DeLuise – Jerry Russo

David DeLuise has continued to participate in various acting projects and recently shared a photo with part of the original cast, awakening nostalgia among fans. Additionally, he has been involved in a podcast about the series.

David DeLuise. Photo: Sensacine.

Maria Canals-Barrera – Theresa Russo

Although not specifically mentioned in the sources reviewed, Maria Canals-Barrera has maintained a presence in the industry with various roles in television and film, continuing her legacy as Theresa Russo.

Maria Canals-Barrera. Photo: E-Entertainment.

Jennifer Stone – Harper Finkle

Jennifer Stone, who played Harper Finkle, has balanced her acting career with her dedication to health, demonstrating admirable versatility and commitment to her passions.

Jennifer Stone. Photo: HobbyConsolas.

What is 'Wizards of Waverly Place' about?

The series follows the adventures of the Russo brothers, young sorcerers in training who navigate everyday life while learning to wield their magical powers. Set in New York, it combines elements of comedy, drama and fantasy, making it a favorite among viewers of all ages.

Where to watch 'Wizards of Waverly Place'?

The original series and its episodes are available on Disney+, offering new and nostalgic fans the chance to relive the magic of the Russos. The announced sequel promises to continue the legacy of the series, with new stories and characters, as well as the return of some favorites.

