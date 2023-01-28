On May 14, 2021, Reyna Gonzalez Amadora 34-year-old woman, told her husband that she would go to the center of Mexico City in the company of Andres Filomeno Mendozaan elderly neighbor who was known in the neighborhood for being a good person.

However, Reyna would never return from that trip in which she intended to restock products for her cell phone store, a situation that worried her husband, Bruno Angel Portilloa municipal police chief in the State of Mexico.

Bruno, desperate for not finding her, went to Andrés’s home to ask him about the whereabouts of his wife, but he was not very successful on his first attempt, and after investigating by his own means, he suspected the 72-year-old man.

He tracked the locations of his wife’s cell phone and reviewed the public security videos, everything indicated that Reyna had not left the neighborhood located in the municipality of Atizapan in the State of Mexico and in a second incursion, he insisted on speaking with Andrés.

Now with greater certainty about what could have happened, he insisted on speaking with the elderly man, with whom, after an exchange of words, he forced his way into the home to find the lifeless and dismembered body of the woman. . That was how the story of the so-called “Cannibal of Atizapán” came to light.

A long list of victims

After the macabre discovery, Andrés Mendoza was arrested and experts from the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) Investigations began inside the property, where they located an underground room with 4,600 buried remains, of at least 17 women, a child and a man.

They also found the belongings of some of the victims: bags, INES, clothes, shoes and other objects that once belonged to the women, as well as cassette recordings of their crimes, snapshots, a list with the names of the people and the cuts into which he turned them.

It was with tricks or by force that Andrés Mendoza took the women to his home, he tried to seduce some of them in the bars he frequented, others he paid for their company, while some were lured convinced that the murderer was a facilitator of social programs.

However, the only interest of the “Cannibal of Atizapán” was to assassinate and dismember them, to later store the remains in a refrigerator as if they were pieces of the butcher shop which he owned.

“He was a good person”

Andrés Mendoza lived behind the facade of an elderly man unable to harm anyone, known for his neighborhood political activism, promoting neighborhood improvement and social programs.

Known as the “Chino” for his curly hair, neighbors classified him as a good person, cordial and willing to help others, even on some festivities he gave away meat enchilada, which presumably belonged to his victims, which Mendoza confessed to eating. .

For that reason, those who lived on the same street did not believe that he had killed 19 people, and then buried them in an underground room inside his home.

What happened to the “Cannibal of Atizapán”?

Andrés Mendoza is currently being held in the Tenango del Valle Prison where he is serving a life prison sentence for the crime of femicide, although the investigations are still continuing and in August 2022 he was linked to the process for the third time.

His case also came to television, after the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) produced a miniseries called “Cannibal, Total Outrage”showing the story of the greatest femicide in the history of Mexico, in which some details of what happened were revealed.

This in order to raise awareness about the situation that occurs in a country where 10 women are murdered every day, most of them in the State of Mexico, the scene of a story that is difficult to forget.