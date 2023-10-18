Video

On Monday 16 October, in the center of the vast Brazilian rainforest, the Amazon River reached its historic minimum in the last hundred years, following an unprecedented drought which is causing considerable hardship to hundreds of thousands of inhabitants and is damaging the jungle ecosystem. Rapidly decreasing water levels in rivers flowing into the Amazon have made navigation and transportation of food and water to remote villages impossible. Additionally, high water temperatures are suspected to have caused the deaths of more than 100 endangered river dolphins. The port of Manaus, the most populous city in the region, at the confluence of the Rio Negro and the Amazon River, recorded a water level of only 13.59 meters on Monday, compared to 17.60 meters the previous year, as reported on their official website. This marks the lowest level ever recorded, surpassing the previous record set in 2010. The drought is affecting 481,000 people as of Monday, according to statements from the civil protection agency of Amazonas state, where the city of Manaus is located. Brazilian Health Minister Nisia Trindade announced that authorities are mobilizing resources to provide healthcare and medical support in the affected areas.



