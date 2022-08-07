On June 27, 2013, the media reported that Magaly Medina I would start beauty business. The location of the buildings, according to the press, would be in Lima Norte and Santa Anita.

Indeed: on August 23, 2013, the television host opened her Alife by Magaly aesthetic medicine center in the Plaza Norte Shopping Center. On September 3, she accompanied the opening of the same business at Mall Aventura Plaza in Santa Anita, as reported by RPP. The media premise was true.

Medina declared to the press then: “This is a non-invasive aesthetic medicine center, with the latest technology available to everyone”, while specifying that his foray into the field was not a “competition for the comadre (Gisela Valcárcel) “.

What happened to the aesthetic medicine centers?

Magaly Jesús Medina Vela is the general manager of two RUCs associated with the field of beauty: Alife aesthetic center Lima Norte, a closed joint-stock company and Alife aesthetic center Santa Anita, a closed joint-stock company, as registered with the National Superintendence of Customs and Tax Administration (Sunat ).

Both, with the same fiscal domicile located in San Borja, also coincide in the registration date (07/26/2017) and in the beginning of the activities (08/01/2017) in which they began to pay taxes. This last data differs from the year of opening, four years earlier recorded by the press.

The main activity of the business was hairdressing and other beauty treatments. Application of hyaluronic acid, collagen mask, anti-aging facial, platelet-rich plasma, among others.

The status of the taxpayer Medina Vela has been temporarily suspended (that is, she no longer pays taxes in favor of the State and in accordance with the law) since June 20, 2018. The last Facebook post of the Alife by Magaly Lima Norte account was on November 28, 2016.