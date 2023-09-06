‘Van Helsing’ is one of the most popular fantasy movies that deals with the famous vampire dracula. This movie starring Hugh Jackman as the monster hunter was released in May 2004 and, 19 years after its release, in this note we will tell you what happened to the actresses who played the count’s girlfriends, whose fictional names were Marishka, Aleera and Verona. One of them even participated in a drama with explicit sex.

Which actresses were Dracula’s girlfriends in ‘Van Helsing’?

The actresses who played Dracula’s brides in ‘Van Helsing’ were Josie Maran (Marishka), Elena Anaya (Aleera) and Silvia Colloca (Verona). Two of them continued to be active in the film world, but one took a totally different turn in her career.

Josie Maran was Marishka in ‘Van Helsing’

This is what Josie Maran (Marishka) looks like at 45 years old. Photo: Composition LR/Universal Pictures/Instagram

Josie Maran played Dracula’s girlfriend Marishka. After her participation in the film ‘Van Helsing’ (2004), she could be seen in two other films the same year: ‘My boyfriend’s girlfriends’ and ‘The aviator’. Two years later, she Josie was part of the main cast of ‘The Grave Robbers’, a feature film that was the last one in which she acted. Currently, Maran is still away from the screens, but works as an entrepreneur in the cosmetics industry.

Elena Anaya was Aleera in ‘Van Helsing’

This is how Elena Anaya (Aleera) looks like at 48 years old. Photo: Composition LR/Universal Pictures/Las Provincias

Elena Anaya, Aleera in ‘Van Helsing’, is the one who has remained in force the longest in the world of acting. She has participated in popular films such as ‘The Skin I Live In’ and ‘Wonder Woman’ (2017), including, she was part of the cast of a drama with explicit sex in 2001, called ‘Lucía y el sexo’. One of the most recent films in which Elena Anaya can be seen is in ‘Fatum’.

Silvia Colloca was Verona in ‘Van Helsing’

This is how Silvia Colloca (Verona) looks like at 46 years old. Photo: Composition LR/Universal Pictures/The Sydney Morning Herald

Silvia Colloca It was Verona, Dracula’s first girlfriend in ‘Van Helsing’. The Italian actress also continued her acting career and one of the last films she starred in was ‘Little Tornadoes’ in 2021. In her life outside of acting, Colloca married Richard Roxburgh, the actor who played Count Dracula.

