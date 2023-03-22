One of the most beloved protagonists of “Anne with an E” is, without a doubt, Gilbert Blythe. His story moved hundreds of fans of the series from the streaming giant, Netflix. The American actor Lucas Jade Zumann was nothing more and nothing less than the one in charge of giving life to the heartthrob of the plot. Next, we will tell you what happened to Amybeth McNulty’s partner, after the cancellation of the popular youth production.

His time on “Anne with an E”

From 2017 to 2019, he was a part of a total of 25 episodes. Of the three seasons, Jade appeared in all of them, and she gradually became a fan favorite. So much so that many wanted to continue seeing her love story with Anne Shirley, a character played by the Irish actress. Amybeth McNulty.

What is your other job?

The 22-year-old is not only an actor, but also a private pilot. Through his Instagram account, he has shared photos in which he is seen developing as such. Everything would indicate that his absence in the world of acting is due to his new passion. However, in 2021, he debuted in the tape of Yaniv Raz.

This is what Lucas Jade Zumann looks like today