He owner of Grupo Eiffel services, Adrián González, pointed out that the 23 disappeared in San Luis Potosí were victims of kidnapping.

The businessman clarified in an interview with López Dóriga that the 21 tourists plus the two drivers left in two units on the night of Monday, April 3, from the town of San Felipe, in Guanajuato, bound for Saltillo, Coahuila.

The trip lasted between 5 and 6 hours, however the operators did not confirm the arrival at the destination the next day, which is why they began to contact them to find out what had happened, without success, so they they had to investigate through the GPS of one of the units.

On April 4, around 7 – 7:30 in the morning, we tried to locate the operators by phone call, without success. We went to the GPS of one of the units and we realized that around 2:30 – 3:00 in the morning the unit stopped at the Matehuala bypass and no longer advanced, it was in that place at all times, he added .

When they realized the location of one of the units, they reported what had happened to the National Guard, whose elements arrived at the site and located the unit; however, the second truck, its passengers, and drivers were not found.

He then proceeded to contact the person who contracted the service by telephone.

He tells us that they were detained and kidnapped, taking them to a warehouse and separating the two operators from the entire group that was on board.

This person assured thatThose responsible for the kidnapping requested 60,000 pesos for each of the victimsincluding him, to free them.

Due to the above, the owner of Grupo Eiffel found it strange that the contractor was answering WhatsApp messages and answering calls in the midst of the kidnapping he claimed.

That is where we say that this is something illogical, because he (the contracting party) at all times answers WhatsApp, answers calls, and yesterday afternoon he already blocks the telephone numbers and we no longer have contact with him, said Adrián González .

The contractor even sent audios in which he asked not to notify the authorities "because things were going to get worse", although he pointed out that there were only two or three people left to release the entire group.

At all times we told him to share his location so that we could help them, to notify the authorities, but he commented that he could not send that location, when he was online at all times, on WhatsApp and answered calls

The Eiffel Group assured that it no longer has communication with the alleged kidnapped nor with the authorities, but he affirms that they went to testify before the Prosecutor’s Office.

The complaint was made, the complaint was filed on the 4th and we had no response until today when we received a response from the Prosecutor’s Office, González explained.

Likewise, the relatives of the operators demand answers from the Eiffel Group, without them having reports of what happened.