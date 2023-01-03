New challenges are coming. Thais Casalino stepped away from television after “Mujeres al mando” was taken off the air after three years under the Latina banner. The presenter was quite emotional at the end of this stage together with Giovanna Valcárcel. “It’s sad because many people lose their jobs, let’s hope that another more creative format will come along” said the journalist in a clip uploaded to Instagram. However, the host stated that not being in front of the screens does not mean her withdrawal from show business. She knows more about it here.

What is Thaís Casalino doing now?

The journalist has devoted herself, in recent months, to planning her wedding with her boyfriend of 13 years, George Lopez. He has also been reviewing job offers, planning his big return to the screens.

“Two years that we have been driving daily, leaving the house at 6 in the morning, to be able to be properly, see the reports and accompany in the time of pandemic. It has been a very nice stage that has already closed and other projects are coming that I will be able to tell about later. I come from being a conductor and producer. I was a producer of ‘Volverte a ver’, I made ‘Chicos de mi barrio’, and in those I am creating content with a purpose, that carries a positive message to everyone. In this slogan, I am in the meetings to see which of these is about to come out, hopefully soon ”, Casalino told El Popular.

On the other hand, he stated that he is also very interested in working behind the scenes, in the production area and that he is evaluating proposals of this style.

“It is something that I like (the production). It is something that I also assumed in ‘Women in command’the whole year that I was in the pandemic I was a journalistic producer of the program in the first stage, then they changed and I was only the host, but at one time I was both, ”said Thaís.

Added to this, the presenter has also been dedicating herself to caring for her two small children, whom she could not see much earlier due to her work schedule.

“It’s incredible… I’m happy because I still continue with my routine, getting up very early, making them breakfast, the lunch box. Also, since they are teenagers, no longer children, they ask for specific things and they have to be fed well for school with the appropriate care. I really enjoy being at home and working on the computer, but also the kitchen routine,” said the producer.

Thais Casalino thanked the public for allowing him into their homes every morning. Photo: Thais Casalino/Instagram

Thaís Casalino sponsored a little girl who survived a strong attack with a brick

Was moved. Thaís Casalino participated in an event in favor of Romina, a girl who was brutally attacked with a brick by a homeless man last year. In this case, the journalist wanted to become her godmother.

“Three months have passed since Rominita was born again (…) How nice to give this message to everyone, so they don’t lose faith”he expressed. Likewise, the mayor of La Victoria, Luis Alberto Gutiérrez, is the godfather.

Women in Command went off the air after 3 years

Thais Casalino and Giovanna Valcárcel dismissed the morning show Women in Command due to the lack of harmony in recent weeks. The program tried several times with different hosts to see which of them best suited the public. The Latina Televisión journalist ended the space with the following words: “Stories end, but they start again.”

Thais Casalino commented on the possible return of Melissa Paredes to Women in Command

The model Melissa Paredes surprised all her followers by appearing for a week as the host of Women in Command, but there was no certainty as to whether or not she would definitely stay on television.

That is why, when he was consulted about the alleged entry of the actress Thais Casalino, he spoke to the space. “I don’t know anything, they haven’t told us anything. But I am calm, I believe that all women are here to support each other, we always respect the growth of each one, as long as it is respected with humility, love and things are done well.

Thais thanks the audience of Women in Command

To end your message, Casalino he addressed the viewers who tuned in every day women in command and they made it their favorite show. “Thank you infinitely for the opportunity to enter your home every morning to be together. God’s timing is perfect and of course we will meet again,” the communicator concluded.

Thais Casalino sends a hint to Janet Barboza for a rumor of Anthony Aranda with Manzanal

Thais Casalino defended the love and trust that Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda have in the face of the rumors that Janet Barboza established in América Hoy. The host suggested that the dancer was in conversation with Paula Manzanal. In this regard, the journalist said this Thursday the 3rd in Women in Command that criticism or comments should be made with evidence. “It seems that with bad temper, reluctantly, because he does not like happiness (…) As a journalist I know that if I am going to say something, I have to have proof; if there is no evidence, you do not launch into a rumor like that (…) ”, she pointed out. Video: Latina.