This morning, several users of Telmex They reported all kinds of problems with the service. Most of them were related to Infinitum, and a few with telephony. No one really knew what happened, but now service has been restored and we have an explanation for what happened.

Telmex released a press release to different media, where they explained that there were two fiber optic cuts in Texas and Culiacán, thus causing interruptions and intermittences in the service at an international level.

Due to the above, Telmex activated their contingency plan with which they restored service almost immediately in Mexico. In fact, the DownDetector portal has no longer registered problems or failures in the last hours, so it could be said that everything has been restored.

Editor’s note: While it is true that previously Telmex and Infinitum were the worst services, the reality is that today they are not so bad. In fact, it is rare that they present failures at this level, but at least we already know why and especially, that the service has already been restored to normal.

Via: Twitter