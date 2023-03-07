Tatiana Astengo She is a renowned Peruvian actress who has extensive experience. Among her projects that stand out the most is “Al fondo hay sitio”, a series in which she gave life to the fun Reina Pachas. With the new season of the aforementioned Peruvian soap opera, many followers ask for the return of her character, but that would be far from coming true because she is no longer living in Peru. Because? Get all the details here.

The actress Tatiana Astengo, who played Reina Pachas in “Al fondo hay sitio”, decided to move away from Peruvian television. Photo: composition LR/América TV/Instagram/Tatiana Astengo

What happened to Tatiana Astengo and where does she currently live?

With a long career and the desire to improve herself even more, Tatiana Astengo made the decision to go to Spain, the country where she lives today. Let’s remember that, many years ago, the actress had already lived there for a while.

“I am privileged. I thought it was going to be more difficult because I was away for many years. The casting directors remembered and that made things a little easier.”she said in an interview with La República, in which she was more than satisfied with having invested in her career abroad.

Tatiana Astengo and how difficult it was for her to leave Peru

Tatiana Astengo spoke about her leaving the country and stressed that it was not an easy decision. “It is not easy, there is sacrifice, you leave your country, your comforts. There, the Peruvians who find me right away make me feel at home,” said the actress.

Why did Tatiana Astengo leave Peru?

Tatiana Astengo revealed that she decided to go to Spain to continue building her career as an actress and also to study film script. In a conversation with this medium, she pointed out that she really wants to work as a script writer. “I have many ideas, topics that interest me much more than before. Of course, if those scripts don’t reach you, you have no choice but to do them, and that’s what I’m doing, that’s why I was studying scripts, ”she said.