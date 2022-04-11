No, Szoboszlai is not a former soccer player whose trail has been lost. But he does prompt that question: what happened to…? She is only 21 years old, but has gone from the foreground to a much more hidden profile, less media. From Salzburg’s huge list of bright youngsters, the talented Hungarian player reached that moment where he couldn’t continue in the Austrian league anymore and had enough charisma to make the leap to a big one. However, he allowed himself to be advised and forgot the interest of clubs like Real Madrid and opted to go to that other club-air bridge, which trains elite players so that they arrive prepared to play in a colossus and do not spend their youth years on the bench or with opportunities counted in the palm of one hand. Of course, we are talking about Leipzig.

But, Has Szoboszlai fallen on the topic of expectation and his performance is not being as expected? The truth is that no. Or at least not drastically. The former Salzburg player has nine goals and eight assists this season and is in top form. However, he confronts the power of speech. On December 20, 2020, he played his last game with his old clubin which, by the way, he gave an assist. He ended up at Leipzig and did not dress short again throughout the season. The reason? A complicated adductor injury that did not allow him to enter dynamics at any time. The doubts came, although his young age was a guarantee of success if he managed to focus on sports.

No sooner said than done, after the summer he returned in full physical form and started the season from scratch with Leipzig. Of course, there was a problem in between: so many months in the dry dock had slowed down its projection. In fact, He is not even the undisputed starter and alternates revulsive minutes with presences in the eleven. The dance of technicians and systems has not helped either. His minutes are of quality, there is no doubt about that, although he has been overshadowed in the media by the performance of Nkunku, who will be the next talent to fill the club’s coffers and go to fly to one of those teams whose name appears on the balls of the draw for the Champions when spring approaches.

Szoboszlai’s little drop in performance at Leipzig.

Szoboszlai’s position

At Salzburg, under Jesse Marsch, He started as a left wing in a 4-4-2 and, except for a few occasions, he did not move from the start. Sometimes, the coach put two strong men in the middle and Szoboszlai was still on the left, but with a somewhat more offensive profile. At Leipzig so far this season he has played inside left, inside right, midfielder, midfielder and forward. In Marsch’s 3-4-3 (already dismissed from Leipzig, she was also his coach in Austria), he was one of the men who escorted the striker from behind. With Tedesco, he can play in midfield with an offensive vocation or even as one of the two forwards in the 3-4-1-2. For example, in the win against Hoffenheim last week, the coach lined up three closing men, two ahead, with two on the wing, two hitches and Nkunku at the top. One of those two hitches was Szoboszlai.

For now, Tedesco does not completely trust him. Before Hoffenheim, accumulated four consecutive substitutions in the League and in the two previous games he was substituted half an hour end. It is a matter of time before it becomes dynamic, since it is responding to its opportunities. Perhaps his still indecision in the fit plays against him. Szoboszlai seemed like a creative midfielder, but over time he has been losing weight in the development of his team and has gained responsibility in the shot. He’s not just a striker, but he shines more for that than for his direct impact on the game from the base. Even so, he remains a dynamic player, active in three quarters of the field and who gets on well with Nkunku. Finding his ideal position and taking a step forward against players like Forsberg or André Silva will be transcendental for his future.

The evolution of the Szoboszlai market.

There is no shortage of suitors

Szoboszlai is the classic example of a player whose progression can slow down, but still have thousands of suitors across the continent. Last November, Bild exclusively reported that it was for sale. Of course, mediating a payment of the 60 million euros of its clause. Despite this, Atlético de Madrid or Manchester United were willing to rethink the expensive operation. These months, his fate is no longer something to talk about, especially since he is not enjoying the opportunities that would make him appear every weekend in the international highlights.

Milan is sounding like his possible destination and, in fact, Marco Asensio is also being considered. They see similar profiles and they are right: both are skilled near the rival area, some devils in hitting, but more is required of them when it comes to participating in the offensive of theirs. At the moment, everything indicates that he will not leave. First, because of the enormous price that Leipzig asks. Second, because Nkunku will come out except for a major surprise and the club wants to keep other young talents, hoping for growth in line with the expectations and a leap in quality that allows the entity’s ecosystem to continue at the highest competitive level.

The Szoboszlai season, in numbers.

Better poster than broadcast

More substitutions than starters, fewer spotlights than hits… What happened to Szoboszlai? is a question that points to those who were in the foreground and suddenly disappeared without anyone noticing. Of course, it is not the specific case of the Hungarian, who is still at the foot of the canyon. According to Olocip’s Artificial Intelligence (AI), the attacker is the fifth player who has contributed the most to Leipzig this campaign with an estimated value of 5.38. This can be translated into the fact that his performance has generated the team a sum of 5.38 goal points more than expected on the pitch. For example, a shot from 40 meters has very little chance of ending up in the goal and if it goes in, it adds a lot of points because of the little confidence that it would become a goal.

ahead has nkunku (17.42) as one of the fittest players in Europe. He too outnumber you Gvardiol, Orbán Y Angelinoalthough he has played much fewer minutes than said teammates. Szoboszlai, who has a market value of 40.7 million euros according to Olocip, is the best in set pieces and the second best in game changes, shipments, revenue obtained from strategy plays or crosses. He is the third most outstanding in assists or goals, these are not conceived as an absolute value, but with the merit that he has had that a goal chance has been generated from his boots despite the fact that the action did not invite it . He lacks opportunities, although that does not deprive him of also taking a leading role in successful driving, shooting, forward steps or offensive duels. If you were wondering what happened to Szoboszlai, the answer is frank. At 21, not everyone is Mbappé or Haaland. Some make their way more sedately, encountering long-lasting injuries and other stumbling stones. But the talent is there, the work is not negotiated and the results are beginning to arrive. From being wanted by Madrid to growing step by step in Leipzig. Many would sign it…