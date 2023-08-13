Who doesn’t remember Stifler? The well-known character ‘American Pie’ is part of one of the most remembered films in the last 15 years, since its premiere in 1999. What was only going to make a film of teenagers trying to have their first sexual encounter became a whole saga since the 2000s. ‘American Pie ‘ has amassed a million fans and thus became one of the most popular feature films of those times, but not everything was rosy for its actors.

For Sean William Scott, the American born in Minnesota, who plays Stifler, his beginnings as an actor and his arrival in this iconic film were not easy. Since he was young, he was very prominent in sports, however, he always went for the world of acting and his hobbies for sports would inherit his character in ‘American Pie’.

It wasn’t enough with Stifler’s character

At his young age, he began to move through the acting industry, at first without much success, for this reason, he had to dedicate himself to different jobs for the moment. He worked at a DIY store and at the Los Angeles Zoo, all while waiting for the casting that would give him the opportunity to make the leap to the big screen, as he did in ‘American Pie’. However, he had to resume one of these jobs after making the film because the pay wasn’t enough.

In an interview, Sean William Scott told and revealed all these details of his beginnings and his time in this saga. In the first installment of “American Pie,” he pointed out that he was paid so little that he had to go back to his job at the zoo, where he sold churros to earn a living. “I think I had to earn more, I remember buying a used Ford for $6,000.” He also indicated that, before the premiere, he received a check for $8,000 without knowing that the feature film would make $235 million on its premiere date alone.

On the other hand, the actor continued to dabble in Hollywood and played supporting roles in horror ‘Final Destination’ or science fiction ‘Southland Tales’, but he realized that those were not his genres and stayed in comedy. Now last, he got to participate in films like ‘Road Trip’, ‘Those college parties’ and ‘Dude, where’s my car?’.

