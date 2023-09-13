Stephie Jacobs not only stood out in series such as ‘Graffiti’ or ‘La Pre’, which starred with Deyvis Orosco, in 2008, and broadcast on Latina screens. After that, the actress participated in other national productions, but little by little she moved away from Peruvian television. Her last appearance was in ‘Luz de Luna’ with a small character.

Apparently, the artist would have decided to put her acting career on hold to focus completely on her new side. Although she stays away from the spotlight, Stephi Jacobs He retains a certain relationship with acting thanks to his work in children’s shows, since he dresses up as different characters to bring fun to many children.

YOU CAN SEE: Estrella Torres: How did the love story of the Peruvian singer and her husband Kevin Salas come about?

What does Stephie Jacobs, actress of ‘La Pre’, do now?

Although it is off television, the popular Mariana from ‘La Pre’ She is very active on social networks, where she shares photographs with her children, her daily activities and the events in which she participates, since in the description of her Instagram claims to be an actress and entertainer. Likewise, he stated that He works in a company dedicated to making themed children’s shows.

On the other hand, the influencer promotes some products for home, health, skin carepet products and clothing brands through their social networks.

Stephie Jacobs is focused on her new job as a children’s party entertainer. Photo: Stephie Jacobs/Instagram



YOU CAN SEE: What happened to Alex Béjar and why did she suddenly resign from ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’?: this is what the actress said

In which national productions did Stephie Jacobs participate?

The 32-year-old national artist achieved fame with her character Mariana in ‘La Pre’, then joined the cast of ‘Graffiti’, ‘La Akademia’, ‘La Perricholi’ and ‘The Last Bastion’ and he even had a small role in the TV series ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ and ‘Luz de Luna’. Stephie Jacobs He participated in the novels ‘Two Sisters’, ‘My Life Without You’ and ‘Maricucha’, he also came to the big screen with ‘Domestic Animals’ and in other Peruvian productions.

#happened #Stephie #Jacobs #remembered #actress #Pre #leaving #television