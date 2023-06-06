Export talent! Sofia LaSanta She is a Peruvian artist who has shone on the national scene since she was very young, not only for her participation in various singing competitions, but for all the preparation she has. One such example is her admission to Berklee College of Music to take Composition courses. However, that is not all, since she is also in the ranks of the Latin Grammy academy.

The 23-year-old girl was clear from a very young age that she wanted to dedicate herself to music because of her great vocal range and singing talent. In this way, she began her public career in the reality show “La voz kids” in 2015. The girl herself auditioned blindly and chose Kalimba as her vocal coach. What she didn’t expect back then was that she would establish herself as the best of the second season. However, that was not the only program in which she participated. Do you want to know more about the lady? Find out HERE.

How did Sofía LaSanta start her musical career?

The first time that Sofia Hernandez He stepped on stage at the age of 13 when he sang a song by Nina Simone on the program “Peru has talent.” Months later, in 2015, the little giant applied to the second season of “La voz kids” to show all her potential and more of her. In said reality contest, the minor strengthened her vocal skills and self-confidence to the point of becoming the winner alongside Kalimba, who was her vocal coach.

The song she performed at the final gala was “All of me” and that crowned her as the best of that format. However, little she always wanted more. For this reason, in 2018, she returned to compete in “The final four”. There she faced characters of the stature of Susan Ochoa and gave battle, but she did not reach the first final like her on previous occasions. That did not intimidate her and, on the contrary, prompted her to follow her dreams. Currently, she is an artist known by the pseudonym of Sofia LaSanta and keep shining.

Sofia LaSanta prepares at the Latin Grammy academy

Despite being very talented, everything in his life has not been rosy for him. Sofia LaSanta. The singer has come a long way thanks to her efforts, not only in singing, but also at an academic level. For this reason, she had to obtain a scholarship from the Latin Grammy cultural foundation to complete her studies at the prestigious Berklee College of Music.

This is what he told in a publication that he shared on his personal Instagram. In the video he tells how she worked together with his family to raise enough money to fulfill her dream of studying abroad: “I graduated in the middle of a pandemic. On May 7, 2021, but not everything was rosy. Less than a month later, on June 5, I would lose my father to COVID-19, during the health emergency in our country...”.

What is Sofia LaSanta currently doing?

As we said in previous lines, the singer Sofia LaSanta He continues in the musical world and has a lot of potential. In addition, the public follows it because it has a lot of production and is dedicated to a very popular musical genre these days, urban. Within his repertoire, there are songs like “Our song”, “Pretty girls don’t cry”, “Paracetamol”, “My hobby”, “Colorín colorado” and many more.

The artist alternates her time between Lima and Miami, United States. Although she studied Composition at Berklee College of Music, continues his studies at the Latin Grammy Music Academy. As is known, this foundation is focused on new talents in order to give them tools to perform better in other scenarios.

