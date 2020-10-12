It should become one of the highlights of the black-red coalition: the “home strategy of the federal government”. Active structural policy for regions that have been left behind – that was the aim of 2018. An equivalence commission appointed by the federal, state and local governments thought in many (as it turned out, probably too many) working groups how the money available in the federal budget, but also more money, to be redistributed between the regions.

The symbolic expression of the political focus was the renaming of the Ministry of the Interior, which was now given the addition “for home”. Head of Department Horst Seehofer (CSU) acted as the head of the government’s local politics.

In order to underline the importance of the project, a new department H was set up in the ministry, which of course also included traditional tasks, such as spatial planning right up to repatriation policy. Three subdivisions with twenty units – there is none larger than Department H in the Ministry of the Interior.

A year before the elections, the balancing of accounts begins, in the coalition as well as in the opposition. Stefan Schmidt, local political spokesman for the Greens, asked the Seehofer department: Which legislative initiatives with a homeland reference is the department working on and what their greatest success has been so far.

“Expectations not met”

Schmidt’s conclusion after reading the answer: “It’s a tragedy.” Seehofer was unable to meet the great expectations that he had aroused.

From the perspective of the Greens, the department was unable to answer one or the other question. Parliamentary State Secretary Stephan Mayer announced that it is involved in all ongoing projects with a connection to the home country. For example in the Telecommunications Supply Act, in which Department H is “intensively” committed to mobile and broadband coverage “in the area”.

Broad success?

The ministry does not name a single, large, successful project, but rather uses the initial ignition function for the entire cabinet. The greatest success of the home policy lies in the fact that the government is now no longer only selectively, but across departments “with a multitude of measures” to maintain or create equivalent living conditions. This also characterizes the Coalition’s Corona stimulus package, in which half of the 130 billion euros of domestic policy measures apply.

Support for structural change in the coal regions and the creation of jobs in federal institutions in the east and structurally weak areas in the west are also mentioned. Berlin belongs to the east, where 3,000 of the 6,500 jobs planned for this large region are planned. A good 700 positions have already been set up.

Another result of the home policy: Since April there has been an equivalence check for all federal laws. And the entire government support system for regions has been streamlined.

The Greens lack old debt aid

Schmidt laments the “listing of small-scale measures”, what he lacks is the big thing. “Spreading warm words about structural policy and preventing an old debt solution for financially weak municipalities doesn’t fit together.” The old debt aid for cities was actually a big deal, but not for Seehofer and the Union, who thought more of rural areas when it came to home politics. It was a concern of the SPD, which the Greens and the Left joined. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) had promised 22 billion euros from the federal budget.

A large part of the money would have flowed to North Rhine-Westphalia, above all to the Ruhr area, social democratic homeland to this day. This is one of the reasons why Seehofer’s homeland slackened. The old debt aid did not materialize. In the summer, they agreed to help with social benefits and trade tax. That is not enough for the Greens. “The corona-stricken municipalities now need a structural overhaul of their finances and a revision of the existing funding policy,” says Schmidt.