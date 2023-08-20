América TV has had many successful programs for young people, and one of them was ‘América Kids’, which premiered in 2007 and ended in 2012. Two new entries from “At the bottom there is room.” First was Maria Grazia Gamarra, but the one who has surprised the fans the most is the second: Sasha Kapsunov. The actor has reappeared on Peruvian television, so many wonder what he did after the end of ‘America Kids’. Here we tell you.

What happened to Sasha Kapsunov?

Sasha Kapsunov serves as a producer. Photo: Sasha Kapsunov’s Instagram

after the end of ‘America Kids’, we could see sasha kapsunov in other productions not only as an actor, but also as a conductor in ‘Young sport’. was also part of ‘Back to the neighborhood’in 2017, and ‘Conversation in the cathedral’in 2022. However, this was not all, since Sasha finished his studies and founded the company KapSac Productions, through which he offers his services as a producer.

How was the appearance of Sasha Kapsunov in ‘AFHS’?

Sasha Kapsunov is the new pull of ‘At the bottom there is room’. Photo: America TV

In chapter 287 of ‘There is room at the bottom’, after so much mystery, the identity of the Dr. Cortez: Sasha Kapsunov. The 30-year-old actor made his big appearance on the hit series America TV as the friend of July, and it is suspected that she could be his new love interest. However, few know that this is not her first time in ‘AFHS’, since before he had participated as the young version of Raul del Prado and, also, has been part of the production.

