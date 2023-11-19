Samuel Sunderland is a young Peruvian actor, writer and film director. Although he debuted in acting at a young age, he managed to gain the affection and recognition of the public for playing the popular ‘Pedrito’ Bravo, son of ‘Pichón’ Bravo, in the television series ‘Back to the neighborhood’. In parallel with the soap opera, the artist initiated and directed several short film projects such as ‘Distancia’, ‘Puñaladas’, ‘Engaño’, among others. Despite this, after the end of production on América TV, the actor moved away from the screens and moved to the USA What do you currently do?

In this note, we tell you what happened to actor Samuel Sunderland and why the popular ‘Pedrito’ decided to leave Peru to move to the US.

What happened to Samuel Sunderland after the end of ‘Back in the Neighborhood’?

Although after the end of the series ‘Back to the Neighborhood’, the young actor chose to move away from television screens, he remains very active on his social networks. Currently, and as he mentions on his Instagram account, Samuel Sunderland is focused on the growth of the audiovisual production company Chinini Flims, which he formed together with other friends in the United States.

His latest audiovisual work is called ‘Rated Art’, where he served as executive product, as mentioned in one of his videos.

Samuel Sunderland is currently studying Film Direction in Los Angeles. Photo: Instagram

Why did Samuel Sunderland leave Peru and go to live in the US?

As revealed in a publication on his social networks, Samuel Sunderland left his acting stage in Peru in 2022 to be able to study a degree in Film Direction in Los Angeles, United States.

“A great way to say goodbye to a great stage in my life. We took these photos at my farewell party, because I’m moving. Many, if not all, do not know it until now, but this week I am moving to live and study in Los Angeles“wrote Samuel Sunderland.

