Salvador del Solar is a well-known Peruvian actor, lawyer and film director, who has participated in different audiovisual projects in film and television. However, he also marked his time in politics in our country in two Government administrations, but then he stayed away from the medium and only participated briefly in some productions. Now, he gave an interview and told more about what he does for a living.

What was Salvador del Solar’s time in politics like?

Del Solar began in the world of politics when on December 5, 2016 he surprised everyone by assuming the position of Minister of Culture, a position assigned to him by the former president. Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. However, after a year, he decided to resign due to PPK’s pardon for Alberto Fujimori.

The well-known Peruvian actor would return to this field in 2019, when he was sworn in as the new president of the Council of Ministers and was part of the Government team of Martin Vizcarra. However, after the rejection of the third question of trust, he chose to leave his position.

Salvador del Solar was part of Peruvian politics. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Salvador del Solar

What happened to Salvador del Solar?

After the 53-year-old artist moved away from politics, he did not appear in the news until in July 2020 it was learned that he would be part of the theatrical work ‘The heart’, a production in which Joaquín Sabina also participated. In December of the same year, it was learned that he would be co-director of the series based on the Chilean band Los Prisioneros, produced for Movistar.

In December 2021, Del Solar participated as a narrator in the Peruvian film ‘A world for Julius’, based on the novel by Alfredo Bryce Echenique. On the other hand, he stars in an online course within the Netzun platform.

Now, in 2023 he is part of the cast of the film ‘Soltera coveda 2’ and the film co-produced by Peru and Argentina ‘No me roton’. In addition, he has a talk show and travels frequently to Argentina and Colombia; In this second country he lives and studies his eldest daughter, as he told the Sunday newspaper ‘Día D’.

