Sabrina Hart Maple, Mario Hart’s younger sister, entered “Combate” in January 2015. Her presence put the pilot to the test, who was jealous of the interest she aroused in her classmates, not expecting that in the end she would be supported by a reality boy from the competition, Facundo González.

What happened to Sabrina Hart in “Combat”?

When introduced on “Combat, 18-year-old Sabrina Hart was the subject of interest from Fabio Agostini, Eyal Berkover and Israel Dreyfus. Zumba went past her and tried to steal a kiss from her. Reportedly, all of this was just to spite Mario Hart.

At that time, the Argentine model also entered Pablo Morcillo22, who did not hesitate to say that he liked Mario Hart’s sister.

“Yes, I have had my eye on him in the good sense of the word”, Sabrina Hart replied when asked about it. The matter was left there and the young woman left the program, without having managed to stand out in the competition.

Months later, in March, he returned to replace Alejandra Baigorria. Interestingly, Said Palao, current partner of the ‘Blonde of Gamarra’, did not hide his joy at the return of Sabrina Hart to “Combat”. Alessandro Gandolfo hinted that there was something between them.

However, Pablo Morcillo and Sabrina Hart surprised by revealing that they liked each other. “When we are together we have a nice time” affirmed the sister of Mario Hart.

The situation became confusing when, in April, Said Palao assured that he had something with Sabrina Hart. “There is a misunderstanding there, because recently I I asked him if he was dating you and he said nothing. Mario Hart blurted out. To all that, the reality girl only said that “they were on their way.”

Sabrina Hart and the ampay with Facundo González

That same year, in July, sabrina hart, Outside of “Combate”, she returned to the public eye when she was protected by the cameras of “Al aire” dancing and kissing with Facundo González, who had just become known for “Esto es Guerra”.

‘”The pictures speak for themselves. Facundo seems to me to be a very attentive boy, gentleman. We met in the summer, in a disco, “said Mario Hart’s sister. The romance did not come out and Sabrina Hart disappeared until September, when she was called for the last time to “Combat” to replace Alejandra Baigorria. Afterwards, she definitely walked away from the cameras.

What happened to Sabrina Hart?

Nowadays, sabrina hart he is 26 years old. She appears on Instagram as Sabrina Arce and, although she has 35,200 followers, she does not work as an influencer as she does not promote any brand on her account. Her last publication corresponds to August, and is about her stay on the Island of Milos in Greece, in which she appears accompanied by her current partner, Sergio Ferreyrowho is a stranger to the entertainment industry.