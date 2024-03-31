Romeo Santos It is trending because of what would have happened to it. In an unexpected turn that has worried the music world, the American artist would have been the victim of cardiac arrest. This performer, who has taken bachata around the world, would now be fighting for his health in a hospital. The news has generated a wave of shock among his followers and colleagues from the media. Below are all the details.

What happened to Romeo Santos and why is he a trend now?

The singer Romeo Santos, famous for hits like 'Indecent Proposal' and 'You're Mine', would have suffered cardiac arrest while he was doing exercises at home, which led him to be urgently hospitalized. The news spread quickly on social networks and through various international media such as El Heraldo de México, which made the artist a trend.

It should be noted that, so far, the Aventura vocalist's representatives have not issued an official statement regarding the singer's state of health. However, detailed information about his condition is expected to be provided in the next few hours. His followers are waiting for a statement.

Romeo Santos gained popularity for being the vocalist of Aventura. Photo: AP

What is Romeo Santos' real name and how old is he?

Anthony Santosbetter known in the artistic world as Romeo Santos, was born on July 21, 1981 in The Bronx, New York. Since his childhood, he showed interest in music, which was influenced by his family of Dominican origin.

He began his career in music as a member of the group Adventure, which was formed in 1993. This band revolutionized the bachata genre by fusing it with other musical styles, such as pop and R&B. The band achieved worldwide fame with hits such as 'Obsesión', 'The Loser' and 'Dile al amor'.

Adventure announced the end of the group for the first time in 2010. Photo: Aventura/Facebook

In 2011, Romeo Santos embarked on his solo career, releasing his first album 'Fórmula, Vol. 1', which included hits like 'You' and 'Promise', the latter in collaboration with Usher. His success continued with subsequent albums, consolidating him as one of the main figures in Latin music.

Throughout his career, Santos has collaborated with several international artists and has received numerous awards and recognitions for his contribution to the industry.

In addition to his musical career, Romeo has ventured into acting, participating in films such as 'Furious 7'. At 42 years of age, he continues to maintain a loyal fan base around the world.

Will Romeo Santos tour with Aventura in 2024?

Romeo Santos He will tour in 2024 together with his group Aventura. The tour is titled 'Closing cycles' and will tour several cities in the United States and Canada. Among the confirmed dates are:

Sacramento, CA: May 1

San Jose, CA: May 2

Los Angeles, CA: May 5

Ontario, CA: May 8

Glendale, CA: May 9

Houston, TX: May 11

Charlotte, NC: May 16

Chicago, IL: May 20

New York, NY: May 22

Washington, DC: May 26

Hartford, CT: May 27

Boston, MA: May 31

Newark, NJ: June 2

Toronto, Canada: June 7

Montreal, Canada: June 8

Miami, FL: June 11

Orlando, FL: June 14

Atlanta, GA: June 17

San Antonio, TX: June 19

Dallas, TX: June 21

This tour will be the last time that Romeo Santos and Aventura will join each other on stage. This offers fans a unique opportunity to relive the hits that defined an era in Latin music.

